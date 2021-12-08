President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet NCCC, can we expect another family meeting?

Today at 04:50 Health Feature: The importance of Antioxidants and where to get them Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Lerato Radebe Ntsimane - Lactation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA)

125 125

Today at 05:10 Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) requests urgent meeting with EU ambassador Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

125 125

Today at 05:46 Commission of Inquiry into State Capture intends on requesting an extention Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

125 125

Today at 06:10 Follow up on Acacia-Tafelbaai line fault Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Atika Brey - Acting General Manager, Eskom Distribution Western Cape at Eskom

125 125

Today at 06:25 Will 3 800 unplaced WC learners make it into a classroom by the start of the 2022 academic year? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....

125 125

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday: Impact of blackout on hospitality industry Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lee-Anne Singer - Board Member at Fedhasa Cape

125 125

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Sending SA soldiers to die in a "losing" battle in Mozambique Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jasmine Opperman - independent terrorism expert

125 125

Today at 07:20 SAHRC takes action on pit toilet inaction Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Fatima Chohan - Deputy Chairperson at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Discussion Panel: R60K fees at a state school?! Should state school fees be regulated? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Hendrick Makaneta

Dr Jaco Deacon - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

Malcolm Venter, Dr - Western Cape Executive Director at Governing Body Foundation

125 125

Today at 09:15 Death of 27 initiates in the EC leaves Contralesa saddened & shocked The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zolani Mkhiva. CONTRALESA General Secretary.

125 125

Today at 09:45 Looking for my sperm-donor dad The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Esmerelda Swart

125 125

Today at 10:30 Mario's in Greenpoint turns 50 The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Herman Lategan - Journalist and writer at Freelance

Marilena Marzagalli - Owner at Marios restaurant

125 125

Today at 13:35 Car Talk with Ciro de Siena Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

125 125