A study done by researchers from the University of Pretoria finds that SA hand sanitisers are often substandard.

Today at 04:50
Health Feature: The importance of Antioxidants and where to get them
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lerato Radebe Ntsimane - Lactation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA)
125
Today at 05:10
Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) requests urgent meeting with EU ambassador
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
125
Today at 05:46
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture intends on requesting an extention
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
125
Today at 06:10
Follow up on Acacia-Tafelbaai line fault
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Atika Brey - Acting General Manager, Eskom Distribution Western Cape at Eskom
125
Today at 06:25
Will 3 800 unplaced WC learners make it into a classroom by the start of the 2022 academic year?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....
125
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Impact of blackout on hospitality industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee-Anne Singer - Board Member at Fedhasa Cape
125
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Sending SA soldiers to die in a "losing" battle in Mozambique
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - independent terrorism expert
125
Today at 07:20
SAHRC takes action on pit toilet inaction
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fatima Chohan - Deputy Chairperson at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Discussion Panel: R60K fees at a state school?! Should state school fees be regulated?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hendrick Makaneta
Dr Jaco Deacon - CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Malcolm Venter, Dr - Western Cape Executive Director at Governing Body Foundation
125
Today at 09:15
Death of 27 initiates in the EC leaves Contralesa saddened & shocked
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zolani Mkhiva. CONTRALESA General Secretary.
125
Today at 09:45
Looking for my sperm-donor dad
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Esmerelda Swart
125
Today at 10:30
Mario's in Greenpoint turns 50
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herman Lategan - Journalist and writer at Freelance
Marilena Marzagalli - Owner at Marios restaurant
125
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
