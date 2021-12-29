Court hears Ramaphosa wants State capture report in its entirety by the end of February

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Mental impact of negative matric results on students
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Landi Blok van Cronesteyn - at Educational Psychologist
Today at 05:10
Gauteng education department 2022 academic school year
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson
Today at 05:46
Court proceedings of a terrorism case
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nastasja Otrebski - Director and head of Criminal Law at Burger Huyser Attorneys
Today at 06:10
Are parents across quintiles struggling to pay school fees?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riyaad Najaar - Trustee at Progressive Principals Association
Today at 06:25
2021 was fifth hottest year say scientists
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Today at 06:57
Update: Zandile Mafe court case
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: SA needs special courts for state capture culprits
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 07:20
Telkom slams Icasa with interdict over radio frequency spectrum licenses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominic Cull - Founder at Ellipsis
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
Top scientists call for end to "outdated" seismic surveys
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jerome Singh - principal investigator for SAGE.
Today at 08:07
Wednesday discussion panel: How one doctor deals with anti-vaxx concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Thabani Nkwanyana - freelance medical science writer and an independent medical practitioner
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 09:45
Financial support for 70 matriculants
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nozicelo Ngcobo
Today at 10:05
History of Greenpoint burial grounds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Hart - Co-Director at Archeology Contracts Office-Uc
Today at 10:30
Why do some like watching pimples being popped?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Glyphosate pesticide use
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Glenn Ashton - Environmental Researcher at ...
Today at 13:35
Car Talk - ZOOM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler - SKYPE
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
Signs of Whales Population Growth
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Elwen
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What happened Shelton April, suspect in the 2019 Betty's Bay fire? Pippa Hudson interviews Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher. 11 January 2022 5:00 PM
City of CT says it will cooperate with police probe after homeless man shot dead Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones. 11 January 2022 3:17 PM
Parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe to undergo 30-day psychiatric evaluation Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 11 January 2022 2:32 PM
View all Local
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors' Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 11 January 2022 7:55 PM
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
View all Politics
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
Low-cost airline FlySafair launches twice-weekly flights to Mauritius Africa Melane interviews Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. 11 January 2022 10:52 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
View all Business
Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless' Zain Johnson interviews Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House. 11 January 2022 3:10 PM
A resolution and a half! Lester Kiewit commits to training for half marathon Lester Kiewit is joined by South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete Bruce Fordyce 11 January 2022 12:06 PM
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 10 January 2022 7:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors' Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 11 January 2022 7:55 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
US man who received modified pig heart 'doing well' say doctors John Maytham speaks to cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Willie Koen, Cardiothoracic surgeon about the breakthrough surgery. 11 January 2022 8:41 AM
View all World
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
View all Africa
Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless' Zain Johnson interviews Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House. 11 January 2022 3:10 PM
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Court hears Ramaphosa wants State capture report in its entirety by the end of February

Court hears Ramaphosa wants State capture report in its entirety by the end of February

29 December 2021 12:51 PM

Guest: Lawson Naidoo | Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Zandile Mafe, who is accused of breaking into Parliament when the fire started has appeared in Court, he has been taken in for observation.

11 January 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the Kleinmond fires in the Western Cape.

11 January 2022 12:57 PM

Guest: Trevor Abrahams, Managing director of the Working on Fire programme |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CPT law enforcement officer who allegedly shot and killed a homeless man appears at the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

11 January 2022 12:55 PM

Guest: Saya Pierce Jones, Eyewitness News Report

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Zulu royal family court battle is currently being hear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

11 January 2022 12:53 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commission asks parents and schools to report suppliers who appear to unfairly price school uniforms.

11 January 2022 12:39 PM

Guest: Karabo Motaung Advocacy Division - Competition Commission. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NAPTOSA calls on for schools to return to full-time learning in 2022.

11 January 2022 12:26 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Basic Education Minister briefs media on the opening of schools for the 2022 academic year.

11 January 2022 12:19 PM

Guest: Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SPORTS WRAP

10 January 2022 1:26 PM

Guest: Cato Louw

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Novak Djokovic

10 January 2022 12:59 PM

Guest: Carly Adno

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Durban sewage-polluted beaches

10 January 2022 12:57 PM

Guest; Desmond D'sa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams

Business Politics Local

Another oil explorer to start blasting W Cape coast – after Shell plans thwarted

Business

ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure

Local Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Bail granted for CT law enforcement officer accused of killing homeless man

11 January 2022 8:18 PM

Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance

11 January 2022 7:39 PM

AmaZulu regiments warn King Misuzulu's detractors against insulting the throne

11 January 2022 7:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA