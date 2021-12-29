Court hears Ramaphosa wants State capture report in its entirety by the end of February

DW Hour
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Mental impact of negative matric results on students
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Landi Blok van Cronesteyn - at Educational Psychologist
Today at 05:10
Gauteng education department 2022 academic school year
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson
Today at 05:46
Court proceedings of a terrorism case
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nastasja Otrebski - Director and head of Criminal Law at Burger Huyser Attorneys
Today at 06:10
Are parents across quintiles struggling to pay school fees?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riyaad Najaar - Trustee at Progressive Principals Association
Today at 06:25
2021 was fifth hottest year say scientists
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Today at 06:57
Update: Zandile Mafe court case
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: SA needs special courts for state capture culprits
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 07:20
Telkom slams Icasa with interdict over radio frequency spectrum licenses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dominic Cull - Founder at Ellipsis
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
Top scientists call for end to "outdated" seismic surveys
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jerome Singh - principal investigator for SAGE.
Today at 08:07
Wednesday discussion panel: How one doctor deals with anti-vaxx concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Thabani Nkwanyana - freelance medical science writer and an independent medical practitioner
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 09:45
Financial support for 70 matriculants
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nozicelo Ngcobo
Today at 10:05
History of Greenpoint burial grounds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Hart - Co-Director at Archeology Contracts Office-Uc
Today at 10:30
Why do some like watching pimples being popped?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Glyphosate pesticide use
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Glenn Ashton - Environmental Researcher at ...
Today at 13:35
Car Talk - ZOOM
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler - SKYPE
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
Signs of Whales Population Growth
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Elwen
