12:35 pm - The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 05:46
79th Golden Globe Awards
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 06:25
SPCA: starfish rescuers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jaco Pieterse
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: make your move while interest rates are low
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Coetzee - CEO at BetterBond
Today at 07:07
SA's covid fight changes course: what you need to know
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shabir Madhi - Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Prof of Vaccinology at Wits
Today at 07:20
ANC January 8: Ramaphosa's fight for survival
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Cape's tourism season : Fedhasa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee-Anne Singer - Board Member at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 08:21
ANC cadre deployment meetings minutes revealed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 08:40
Crunch Test awaits Elgar and Proteas at Newlands
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 08:52
Anant Singh on the passing of Sidney Poitier
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anant Singh
Today at 09:15
Why the ANC doesn't want SONA at CT or WC legislature
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Today at 09:45
South Africa has changed tack on tackling COVID: why it makes sense
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonny Myers - Former Emeritus Professor at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 10:30
Small towns are dying, and what it means for us
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christo Van Der Rheede - Executive Director at Agri SA
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Military lends helping hand as hospitals in London face Omicron-fueled shortages CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 January 2022 1:06 PM
'Digital transformation in public sector vital to sustain pockets of excellence' Tech journo James Francis talks to Amy MacIver about the state's apparent lack of urgency to drive digital transformation. 7 January 2022 6:23 PM
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill. 7 January 2022 5:12 PM
Questions over Parliament's insurance coverage spark fears of rebuild corruption Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to columnist and political economist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stori... 9 January 2022 9:38 AM
ANC at 110: 'We'll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has now passed the peak of the fourth wave, with absolute deaths remaining low. 7 January 2022 9:58 AM
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information. 7 January 2022 1:02 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
Various input costs behind pricing of Cape Town tourist hotspots: Enver Duminy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy. 9 January 2022 11:48 AM
Local company turns pet remains into garden compost CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Dr. Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet. 8 January 2022 10:26 AM
5 key priniciples that will help you set effective fitness goals for 2022 Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen. 8 January 2022 8:44 AM
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don't know why the Hawks haven't arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman. 7 January 2022 12:02 PM
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 January 2022 2:42 PM
Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan. 7 January 2022 1:59 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique. 23 December 2021 8:17 AM
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
12:35 pm - The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

12:35 pm - The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

29 December 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Lauren Isaacs


SPORTS WRAP WITH EWN

7 January 2022 1:11 PM

Guest: Anthony Teixeira, EWN SPORTS REPORTER.

NSFAS extends the deadline for applications to January 21.

7 January 2022 1:10 PM

Guest: Kagisho Mamabolo, nsfas spokesperson,

Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips

7 January 2022 1:03 PM

Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information.

The South African Youth Economic Council will be hosting its inaugural gala dinner together with Wits University and the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.

7 January 2022 12:48 PM

Guest: KanaKana Mudzanani - President, South African Youth Economic Council,

The National Department of Basic Education says it's ready to welcome learners back next week. Basic Education Spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, unpacks the plans for this academic year.

7 January 2022 12:39 PM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson,

ANC NEC meets ahead of January 8 celebrations.

7 January 2022 12:19 PM

Guest: Masechaba Sefularo, EWN Reporter,

Former GCIS chief Mzwanele Manyi reacts to the State Capture report. He denies enabling state capture

6 January 2022 12:59 PM

Guest: Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma Foundation Spokesperson,

Zwelinzima Vavi calls on workers to unite to support the Zondo Commission report.

6 January 2022 12:50 PM

Guest: Zwelinzima Vavi is the general secretary of the South African Federation of
Trade Unions (Saftu),

Another fire has broken out at UCT. We get the latest.

6 January 2022 12:40 PM

Guest:  Elijah Moholola UCT Spokesperson,

Justice Department condemns an attack on the Constitutional Court.

6 January 2022 12:37 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri, Justice Department Spokesperson,

Questions over Parliament's insurance coverage spark fears of rebuild corruption

Politics

Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook

Entertainment

Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022

Local Lifestyle

SAPS mourn rescue diver swept away while attending to drowning in flood-hit EC

9 January 2022 4:19 PM

Masina: Zondo report mustn't be used to purge people in the ANC

9 January 2022 4:03 PM

Moti brothers case still being probed despite family's 'non-cooperation' - SAPS

9 January 2022 3:52 PM

