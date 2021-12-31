Western Cape government calls for end of National State of Disaster

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:10
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in critical state
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adam Mohamed - Acting head of internal medicine at Wits University
125
Today at 06:25
There's still a chance to enter "insane" 2022 Wartrail Challenge
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adrian Saffy - Co founder of Pure Adventures, and one of SA’s well-known adventure racers
125
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Daisy Jones shares hidden foodie destinations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daisy Jones
125
Today at 06:57
Don't cry over spilt milk - fix it Clover!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Goldberg - CEO at Global Business Solutions
125
Today at 07:07
Brett Herron: Politically loaded, but CT's SSIU is a ''rogue unit''
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron - Member of the Western Cape Legislature at Good Party
125
Today at 07:20
JP Smith responds to claims in letter by Brett Herron sent to Police Minister Bheki Cele
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 07:56
AARTO Act ruled as unconstitutional
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
125
Today at 08:09
Jazz muso channels ancestors to hit the right notes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Saul Madiope - jazz musician
125
Today at 08:12
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
125
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:49
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
125
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:15
Bursaries for Matrics
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nozicelo Ngcobo
125
Today at 10:33
Maimane’s call to increase 30% pass mark just ‘politicking’
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mmusi Maimane - null at South African Politician
125
Today at 10:45
AFCON update
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...
125
Today at 11:05
Should we treat Covid like the flu? Europe is slowly starting to think so
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health at Stellenbosch University
125
Today at 11:35
What's Lindiwe Sisulu up to?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
125
Today at 13:15
On the couch - SA director's film shortlisted for Academy Award 2022 - PRE-RCD
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Phumi Morare
125
Today at 13:32
Film Club / "Daryn's Gym" selected for International Film Festival Rotterdam
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brett Michael Innes
125
Today at 14:12
Health and Wellness - Stem cell donation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alana James
125
Today at 16:20
The Richard Kohler Adventure
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Kohler
125
