Western Cape government calls for end of National State of Disaster

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:10
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in critical state
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adam Mohamed - Acting head of internal medicine at Wits University
Today at 06:25
There's still a chance to enter "insane" 2022 Wartrail Challenge
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adrian Saffy - Co founder of Pure Adventures, and one of SA’s well-known adventure racers
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Daisy Jones shares hidden foodie destinations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daisy Jones
Today at 06:57
Don't cry over spilt milk - fix it Clover!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jonathan Goldberg - CEO at Global Business Solutions
Today at 07:07
Brett Herron: Politically loaded, but CT's SSIU is a ''rogue unit''
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron - Member of the Western Cape Legislature at Good Party
Today at 07:20
JP Smith responds to claims in letter by Brett Herron sent to Police Minister Bheki Cele
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
AARTO Act ruled as unconstitutional
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 08:09
Jazz muso channels ancestors to hit the right notes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Saul Madiope - jazz musician
Today at 08:12
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:49
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Bursaries for Matrics
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nozicelo Ngcobo
Today at 10:33
Maimane’s call to increase 30% pass mark just ‘politicking’
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mmusi Maimane - null at South African Politician
Today at 10:45
AFCON update
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...
Today at 11:05
Should we treat Covid like the flu? Europe is slowly starting to think so
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:35
What's Lindiwe Sisulu up to?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 13:15
On the couch - SA director's film shortlisted for Academy Award 2022 - PRE-RCD
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Phumi Morare
Today at 13:32
Film Club / "Daryn's Gym" selected for International Film Festival Rotterdam
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brett Michael Innes
Today at 14:12
Health and Wellness - Stem cell donation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alana James
Today at 16:20
The Richard Kohler Adventure
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Kohler
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Western Cape government calls for end of National State of Disaster

Western Cape government calls for end of National State of Disaster

31 December 2021 12:30 PM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

US surgeons transplant pig heart into Human Dr Nqoba Tsabedze - Head Of Division: Cardiology at University of the Witwatersrand

13 January 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Mr Humbulani Mudau, Chief Director: Space Science and Technology

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis on judicial matters

13 January 2022 12:59 PM

Guest: Justice Edwin Cameron | Judge at Constitutional Court

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business says they are willing to assist NPA with resources for State Capture prosecutions.

13 January 2022 12:48 PM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis on the NPA task force to bring criminal charges against those implicated in the findings of the state capture commission report.

13 January 2022 12:38 PM

Guest: Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court declares AARTO act unconstitutional and invalid.

13 January 2022 12:27 PM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says Lindiwe Sisulu attack on the constitution is unwarranted.

13 January 2022 12:26 PM

Guest: Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cricket Update

12 January 2022 1:04 PM

Guest: Telford Vice- Cricket Writer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Buffalo City Municipality says that they were still waiting for either the national or provincial government to declare a state of disaster, in order to unlock more emergency funding.

12 January 2022 1:00 PM

Guest: Samkelo Ngwenya, Buffalo City Municipality Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

N1 Crash Deaths Rise To 17: Five more bodies were found trapped in the wreckage after an SUV collided with a 22-seater bus

12 January 2022 12:54 PM

Guest: Mike Maringa, Media Liaison Officer (Limpopo Dept of Transport & Community Safety)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High-profile Zulu royal family court case gets under way, under protest from Queen’s legal team.

12 January 2022 12:49 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

