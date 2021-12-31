Joburg EMS urges safe use of fireworks on NYE

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 08:10
Talking Point : How to make it through your first year of university
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Peter Kriel
Today at 08:45
Interview: Dry January to raise funds for Earthchild
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Janet Gourand
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Latest Local
Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Amanda Rinquest. 15 January 2022 2:28 PM
SPCA cracks down on Monkey Town over animal welfare contraventions The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it's given Monkey Town a week to remedy the violations it observed during a recent inspection. 15 January 2022 11:25 AM
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?' John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office. 13 January 2022 10:20 AM
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 12 January 2022 7:01 PM
Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more' Mandy Wiener interviews Cape Town mayor Geordon Hill-Lewis and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha. 14 January 2022 3:09 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar. 13 January 2022 8:58 PM
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 14 January 2022 12:40 PM
Prince Andrew to face trial in US for sexual assault John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 January 2022 11:21 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate? Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African politician Mmusi Maimane. 14 January 2022 11:17 AM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Joburg EMS urges safe use of fireworks on NYE

Joburg EMS urges safe use of fireworks on NYE

31 December 2021 12:52 PM

Guest: Robert Mulaudzi, Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson


Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!

14 January 2022 1:31 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Sports Wrap with Tholakele and Tennis update

14 January 2022 1:30 PM

Guests: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist-

Bruce Davidson

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla holds a Health Ministry briefing on COVID-19, vaccination drive.

14 January 2022 12:53 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN

Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis wrote to Eskom asking for the withdrawal of the application to increase the price of electricity.

14 January 2022 12:37 PM

Guests: Geordin Hill-Lewis

Sikhonathi Mantshantsha

MMC to visit substation gutted by fire near Lenasia

14 January 2022 12:24 PM

Guest: Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson

Civil society says - “there has been an extraordinary attack on South Africa’s justice system, its constitution, and the judiciary.”

14 January 2022 12:20 PM

Guest: Nicole Fritz, executive director of the Helen Suzman Foundation

Minsiter of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu put on blast for plaigarising contraversial speech.

14 January 2022 12:17 PM

Guest: Gareth van Onselen | Head of Politics and Governance at Institute of Race Relations (IRR)

US surgeons transplant pig heart into Human Dr Nqoba Tsabedze - Head Of Division: Cardiology at University of the Witwatersrand

13 January 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Mr Humbulani Mudau, Chief Director: Space Science and Technology

Analysis on judicial matters

13 January 2022 12:59 PM

Guest: Justice Edwin Cameron | Judge at Constitutional Court

Business says they are willing to assist NPA with resources for State Capture prosecutions.

13 January 2022 12:48 PM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State

Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!

SPCA cracks down on Monkey Town over animal welfare contraventions

Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more'

Western Cape Education Department reduces number of unplaced pupils in Province

15 January 2022 7:26 PM

Gauteng police shut down illegal gold refinery, confiscate 3000 Mandrax tablets

15 January 2022 7:25 PM

City Power scrambles to restore electricity in Lenasia by Monday

15 January 2022 6:46 PM

