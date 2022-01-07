Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Today at 04:40
FITNESS with Liezel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Car Talk: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Today at 05:10
Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Michael le Cordeur - Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
Afcon update
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 06:25
Why are sewage works smellier than normal?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
City Fave - Any Given Sunday art project
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Riason Naidoo - Curator - Any Given Sunday
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Van Der Bijl - Head of trade union Solidarity's legal department
Today at 07:20
Will the vaccine mandate at universities be upheld?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Linda Meyer - Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Saheti High School's Savvas Hajiphilippou attains 9 distinctions and 100% in mathematics
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Savvas Hajiphilippou - IEB Outstanding Achiever
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Nedbank Hands Up for Small Business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:49
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:15
Helping our Fire Fighters
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Claire Lotter
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Latest tech things coming in 2022.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Louis CH Fourie - Extraordinary Professor at University Of Western Cape
Today at 10:30
King Qasim on his new album, Furusakura
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Qasim 'King Qasim' Pilwan - Recording artist, singer, songwriter and producer at Independent
Today at 11:35
Why do we loot? What leads us here?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch
