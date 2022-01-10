Preliminary report into Parliament fire released

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg. 21 January 2022 5:19 PM
[PICS] Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach A large portion of the Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore just between Oudekraal and the Twelve Apostles Hotel. 21 January 2022 2:48 PM
Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid! Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Volunteer Wildfire Services firefighter and CEO Claire Lotter. 21 January 2022 2:44 PM
View all Local
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Business
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra. 20 January 2022 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Preliminary report into Parliament fire released

Preliminary report into Parliament fire released

10 January 2022 12:46 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading the good news

21 January 2022 1:02 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

21 January 2022 12:57 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World Bank has approved a $750 million development policy loan for South Africa

21 January 2022 12:55 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Visiting Professor at Wits Business School about the approved development policy loan from the World Bank to assist with Covid

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Zandile Mafe arson court case

21 January 2022 12:41 PM

Guest: Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist at News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC says staff will be paid salaries by end of January

21 January 2022 12:34 PM

Guest: Mvusi Mdala

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

According to President Ramaphosa, minister Sisulu has withdrawn attack on judges

21 January 2022 12:26 PM

Guests: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN

Dumisani Hlope | Executive Director at Centre For Development Research

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town experiencing large swells and a heat.

20 January 2022 1:06 PM

Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela visits the area where 5 men were mysteriously murdered.

20 January 2022 1:02 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Donovan Moodley convicted for the kidnapping and murder of leigh matthews in 2005 has been granted a parole hearing this week Friday.

20 January 2022 12:52 PM

Guest: Miranda Jordan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In a bid to end rotational schooling- The Democratic Alliance heads to court.

20 January 2022 12:46 PM

Guest: Baxolile ‘Bax’ Nodada

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Badroodien: City has found root of foul Westlake Golf Course sprinkler odour

Local

[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

Local

EWN Highlights

Global COVID cases and deaths soar, but signs of slowdown

21 January 2022 8:47 PM

Gauteng paramedics march against attacks by criminals

21 January 2022 8:11 PM

Mali bids state farewell to ex-president Keita

21 January 2022 7:58 PM

