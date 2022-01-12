High-profile Zulu royal family court case gets under way, under protest from Queen’s legal team.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson. 25 January 2022 9:04 PM
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show. 25 January 2022 8:03 PM
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch. 25 January 2022 4:12 PM
8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. 25 January 2022 2:14 PM
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy Wiener 25 January 2022 1:32 PM
'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to James Chapman from the Scalabrini Institute for Human Mobility in Africa. 25 January 2022 11:32 AM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!' John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa. 25 January 2022 4:32 PM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web. 25 January 2022 2:32 PM
R46 million lotto win for US woman who discovered ticket in her junk folder US woman hits the jackpot after finding a winning lottery ticket worth $3 000 000 in the junk folder of her email 25 January 2022 11:22 AM
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 25 January 2022 8:51 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
John Maytham on woodstock: "It’s an explosion of colour and shape and beauty" Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock. Read a... 25 January 2022 5:23 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
High-profile Zulu royal family court case gets under way, under protest from Queen’s legal team.

12 January 2022 12:49 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.


Today marks a 1000 days since families of trapped Lily Mine workers have been waiting for help.

25 January 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Harry Mazibuko |

More senior officials suspended this for allegedly covering up Albert Fritz sex scandal.

25 January 2022 12:59 PM

Guest: Jason Felix

Basic Education Minister visits family of slain phomolong deputy principal.

25 January 2022 12:52 PM

Guest: Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.

Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)- South Africa again fails to progress in anti-corruption efforts.

25 January 2022 12:45 PM

Guest: Karam Singh, Legal and Investigations - Corruption Watch.

EFF holds a press conference to address the nation about the resolutions of the 3rd National Plenum of the 2nd National People’s Assembly.

25 January 2022 12:35 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

SIU Report Released on #COVID19 related procurement by state entities; Scathing outcomes.

25 January 2022 12:29 PM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago | Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

Sports Wrap!

24 January 2022 1:06 PM

Guest: Cato Louw

Tension continues to brew as Eskom applies for 20% hike increase.

24 January 2022 1:00 PM

Guest: Mike Rossouw | CEO at Independent Energy Thought Leaders

The fire that broke out at Air Force Base Waterkloof has been extinguished.

24 January 2022 12:51 PM

Guest: Brigadier-General Andries Mahapa

Action SA announces new member- Former Midvaal Mayor- Bongani Baloyi.

24 January 2022 12:44 PM

Guest: Lerato Ngobeni, Action SA National Spokesperson.

Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'

Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz

[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting

Sudan frees medics held in crackdown on anti-coup protests

25 January 2022 8:26 PM

Scopa looks into Ramaphosa and alleged use of public funds for ANC activities

25 January 2022 8:24 PM

Malema: Disbandment of Limpopo structures was due to low votes during LGE

25 January 2022 7:57 PM

