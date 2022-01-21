The World Bank has approved a $750 million development policy loan for South Africa

Mandy Wiener speaks to Visiting Professor at Wits Business School about the approved development policy loan from the World Bank to assist with Covid
Guest: Brent LindequeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist at News24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mvusi MdalaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN
Dumisani Hlope | Executive Director at Centre For Development Research
Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWSLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Miranda JordanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Baxolile ‘Bax’ NodadaLISTEN TO PODCAST