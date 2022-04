State of Disaster lifted- analysis.

Today at 15:20 Russia: Africa must act on domestic interests and not past ideological ties Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

William Gumede - Editor at ...

Today at 15:40 The ISS and the IFK seek to understand the causes and possible solutions to xenophobia in South Africa.

Godfrey Mulaudzi

Today at 15:50 Reaction to Creecy decision to appeal air quality ruling

Bobby Peek - Director at Groundwork

Today at 16:05 The Step Aside Rule

Carien Du Plessis - Politics Editor at Huffington Post South Africa

Today at 16:20 Association warns on threat of soaring chicken prices

Grant Hendricks - Managing Director at Umoya Meat Importers

Today at 16:55 KZN Flooding

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 17:05 More severe flu season expected, but not yet back to pre-Covid levels

Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases

Today at 17:20 Mandy Wiener on the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...

