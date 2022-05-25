NEHAWU strike at SARS.

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives. 7 June 2022 9:24 PM
'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition' Bruce Whitfield asks legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the process ahead after the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.... 7 June 2022 8:02 PM
NPA turns down Zuma's request to prosecute Downer Zuma's legal team approached the Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal to have Downer prosecuted alleging that his bias... 7 June 2022 7:48 PM
View all Local
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives. 7 June 2022 9:24 PM
'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition' Bruce Whitfield asks legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the process ahead after the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.... 7 June 2022 8:02 PM
'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen talks to Mandy Wiener about released WC crime stats. 7 June 2022 3:06 PM
View all Politics
'Economy's grown to pre-Covid levels, but it's not keeping up with population' Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP numbers. 7 June 2022 7:00 PM
'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa' Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group. 7 June 2022 3:16 PM
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa. 7 June 2022 12:22 PM
View all Business
Ladles of Love plans to go big for Mandela Day Ray White speaks to Ladles of Love founder, Danny Diliberto, about the organisation fighting hunger in Gauteng and the Western Cap... 7 June 2022 4:59 PM
Health and Wellness: what to expect when going through menopause Clement Manyathela spoke to gynaecologist Dr Natalia Novikova about how to survive and thrive during menopause. 7 June 2022 12:40 PM
Survivor SA: The 'world's greatest game' returns this Nelson Mandela Day Bongani Bingwa speaks to 'Survivor South Africa' producer Leroux Botha on the new season of the popular reality television show. 7 June 2022 10:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
Surfs up for SA junior team after bronze medal win at ISA championship Pippa Hudson speaks to Robin de Kock, general manager at Surfing South Africa, about the team's success in El Salvador 6 June 2022 6:11 PM
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair 5 June 2022 11:03 AM
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerou... 4 June 2022 3:43 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington... Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee. 6 June 2022 1:04 PM
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss t... 3 June 2022 5:56 PM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
View all Entertainment
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
UPDATE: Justice dept confirms Atul and Rajesh Gupta's arrest A red Interpol notice was issued for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering. 6 June 2022 7:36 PM
View all World
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt. 6 June 2022 7:56 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio. 6 June 2022 7:26 PM
Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 6 June 2022 6:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
NEHAWU strike at SARS.

NEHAWU strike at SARS.

25 May 2022 12:56 PM

Guest: Lwazi Nkolonzi, Nehawu Spokesperson


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Discovery Firetrucks: SA looking at privatizing more

7 June 2022 1:03 PM

 Dawie Roodt | Chief Economist at The Efficient Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Allen & SAPS commissioner unpack Western Cape crime stats

7 June 2022 12:56 PM

  Reagen Allen, , Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One year ago today it was reported that the Tembisa Ten decuplets had been born

7 June 2022 12:52 PM

Prof Anton Harber | Caxton Chair Of Journalism And at Wits University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA GDP, 1st Quarter 2022

7 June 2022 12:46 PM

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How does money laundering work and ANC NWC on President Cyril Ramaphosa

7 June 2022 12:37 PM

Karam Singh, Legal and Investigations 

Pule Mabe | Spokesperson at African National Congress 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU: Businessman Hamilton Ndlovu ordered to pay back R158m

7 June 2022 12:25 PM

Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai over alleged corruption in South Africa

7 June 2022 12:21 PM

Bernadette Wicks - EWN Contributor 

Cilliers Brink, DA spokesperson for co-operative governance & traditional affairs 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports Wrap

6 June 2022 1:03 PM

Guest: Cato Louw

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nine suspects to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court following the mob justice attack which took place in Parkwood last week

6 June 2022 1:00 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa: Defence to bring application for a trial within a trial

6 June 2022 12:57 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa

Local Politics Business Opinion

Parents, activists demand more schools amid school placement deadlock

Local

Who is Elon Musk? His father, Errol, gives us a glimpse of his famous son

Local

EWN Highlights

Comair is weeks away from liquidation - Numsa tells workers

7 June 2022 7:52 PM

NPA turns down Zuma's request to prosecute Downer

7 June 2022 7:48 PM

IMF expects SA's economic recovery from COVID to continue this year

7 June 2022 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA