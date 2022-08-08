Analysis of Greylisting and the drastic effects it would have on South Africans.

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 08:21
Live with Leanne
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:30
Fiona Miles Four Paws
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fiona Miles - Operations Director at Four Paws Animal Welfare Foundation
Today at 09:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:05
Ronnie Kasrils on 'The Unlikely Secret Agent' & carrying on the legacy of Eleanor Kasrils
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronnie Kasrils
Today at 10:30
How does the Morning Review do in women's representivity?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kathy Magrobi
Today at 11:05
PANEL: Stereotypes of woman characters in SA Television
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melissa de Vries - Actor at Arendsvlei (TV show)
Jawaahier Petersen - Actress at Suidooster (TV show)
Natasha van der Merwe - Actress at Suidooster (TV show)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
How can South Africa regulate the artisanal gold mining industry? John Maytham spoke to professor of environmental law at the University of Witwatersrand, Tracy-Lynn Field, about the industry and... 9 August 2022 6:46 AM
Legal expert unpacks laws regulating drone use Bianca Resnekov speaks to legal expert, Karabo Mokgonyana, about drones and the legal implications of operating one. 8 August 2022 10:53 PM
Newly renovated cervical cancer screening site opens in Khayelitsha The KCCSP team has screened close to 60 000 women in a variety of high-level community-based projects and studies since 1995. 8 August 2022 5:26 PM
View all Local
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visi... 8 August 2022 4:53 PM
Parly takes first step in considering impeachment process against Ramaphosa Parliament adopted rules to guide the process for the removal of a president back in 2018, following a Constitutional Court judgme... 8 August 2022 12:12 PM
Mkhwebane hearing: 'Court rulings are opinions and not true', says Mpofu Tshidi Madia speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger, for more. 5 August 2022 9:17 PM
View all Politics
Impacts that possible greylisting would have on SA's economy Mandy Weiner interviewed Rebecca Thomson, Senior Associate at Allen & Overy, on the possible impacts that greylisting could have o... 8 August 2022 11:08 PM
Samsung set to unveil affordable premium smartphone at Galaxy Unpacked launch Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, CEO of Stuff Studios. 8 August 2022 9:34 PM
SA's citrus export to EU turns sour due to trade dispute over import rules Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dean Joubert, special Citrus Growers Association envoy for market access and EU Matters. 8 August 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
How to start your post-birth fitness journey Africa Melane chats to Caroline Jooste, a personal trainer specialising in women's and children's fitness at Planet Fitness. 9 August 2022 7:42 AM
Getting a taste of the growing MY PLACE GROUP CEO of The MY PLACE GROUP, Kyle Dods, chats to Bianca Resnekov about his ever-growing food empire. 8 August 2022 10:38 PM
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season. 8 August 2022 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
'The job is not done yet': Kolisi not getting carried away with All Blacks win The Springboks produced their most dominant performance against the All Blacks in recent memory to record their first victory agai... 8 August 2022 6:35 AM
Veteran Daryl Impey takes silver medal for Team SA at Commonwealth Games The 37-year-old Impey, who missed out on this year's Tour de France due to COVID-19, finished the race in a time of 3hr 28min 29se... 8 August 2022 6:15 AM
View all Sport
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August. 8 August 2022 1:37 PM
'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020. 8 August 2022 10:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
Ukrainian children trafficked into UAE as sex slaves, forced labour - Report Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 August 2022 11:02 AM
[PICS] Lost beluga whale in Seine near Paris, scientists desperate to save it Time is running out to save the beluga whale in the River Seine, reports UK correspondent Gavin Grey on Weekend Breakfast. 7 August 2022 2:53 PM
View all World
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
Local soup kitchen feeds thousands weekly, receives R120K donation from Dis-Chem Magda's Soup Kitchen in Paarl is a recipient of R120 000 courtesy of The Dis-Chem Foundation. 1 August 2022 9:51 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] Crazy stuff feels normal in South Africa What is “normality” in South Africa? Lester Kiewit laments the situation in our country right now. 4 August 2022 4:46 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Analysis of Greylisting and the drastic effects it would have on South Africans.

Analysis of Greylisting and the drastic effects it would have on South Africans.

8 August 2022 12:52 PM

Guest: Rebecca Thomson - Senior Associate - Allen & Overy


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Sports wrap

8 August 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Anthothy Texeira

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US Secretary of state Antony J. Blinken is in SA on a five nation tour of Africa.

8 August 2022 12:59 PM

Guest: Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The community of Mohlakeng in randfontein is protesting against illegal miners.

8 August 2022 12:48 PM

Guest: Tshidiso Tlharipe - Rand West City Local Municipality Mayoral spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hillary Gardee: Two of the three men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee will continue with their bail application.

8 August 2022 12:40 PM

Guest: Zikhona Ntshona - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The DA plans to table a motion of no-confidence against Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

8 August 2022 12:34 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police Minister Bheki Cele attends the court appearance of three men who were arrested for transporting drugs to the value of R400 million.

8 August 2022 12:28 PM

Guest: Ronald Masinda | Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC KZN announces Nomusa Dube-Ncube as the Premier candidate and Analysis: ANC KZN has first woman premier.

8 August 2022 12:20 PM

Guests: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Dr Fikile Vilakazi, Political Analyst - UKZN.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PPSA concerned about interference with its functioning in violation of the Constitution.

5 August 2022 1:10 PM

Guest: Vuyo Zungula President of ATM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Adv Busisiwe Mkwebane's inquiry continues: Former SARS official, Ivan Pillay takes the stand.

5 August 2022 1:02 PM

Guest: Lindsay Dentlinger | Parliamentary Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How can South Africa regulate the artisanal gold mining industry?

Local

'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso

Local Entertainment

Legal expert unpacks laws regulating drone use

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng DA confident it has the numbers to unseat Premier David Makhura

9 August 2022 8:15 AM

Saftu's Ntlokotse: Workers must combat GBV wherever it raises its ugly head

9 August 2022 8:03 AM

Life sentences for Georgia father, son for murder of Ahmaud Arbery

9 August 2022 7:50 AM

