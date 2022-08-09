Has calm been restored on Mohlakeng? This after police arrest 32 undocumented residents.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Rugby's growing head injury problem.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Fairclough - Member at Progressive Rugby (concussion awareness group)
Megyn Robertson - Director at Concussion HeadQuarters
Today at 16:20
A ‘Reversible’ Form of Death? Scientists Revive Cells in Dead Pigs’ Organs.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Robert Porte
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CoCT looks to boost motorsport with new lease for Killarney Raceway The recommendation to approve another lease must still be tabled at a full council meeting for a final decision next week. 10 August 2022 8:46 AM
Cape Town residents must start recycling water, suggests expert Refilwe Moloto spoke to a researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group, Dr Peter Johnston, to get a better understanding of... 10 August 2022 8:37 AM
'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail' Africa Melane is joined by Anja du Plessis, associate professor and research specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at... 10 August 2022 8:26 AM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visi... 8 August 2022 4:53 PM
What the Mango licence suspension means for SA's airline industry Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele about the latest blow dealt to the aviation sector, now that low-cost... 10 August 2022 10:40 AM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
All you need to know about renewing your SA passport Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs, Sam Plaatjies, about all you need to kno... 10 August 2022 9:38 AM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils. 9 August 2022 2:05 PM
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season. 8 August 2022 3:13 PM
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August. 8 August 2022 1:37 PM
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC's Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Has calm been restored on Mohlakeng? This after police arrest 32 undocumented residents.

Has calm been restored on Mohlakeng? This after police arrest 32 undocumented residents.

9 August 2022 12:18 PM

Guest: Tshidiso Thlaripe, Rand West Mayoral Spokesperson.


Ashleigh Buhai wins The Open!

9 August 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Ashleigh Buhai Professional Golfer

Amnesty International: Early pregnancy is a crisis affecting adolescent and young girls, and needs urgent attention.

9 August 2022 12:49 PM

Guest: Marike Keller | South Africa researcher at Amnesty International

ANCWL march to highlight the contributions made by the women of 1956.

9 August 2022 12:37 PM

Guest: Ester Nhlapo- ANC Women's League Provincial Secretary.

Will the police tactical-response teams placed in Kagiso and other communities help.

9 August 2022 12:27 PM

Guest: Prof Nirmala Gopal - Criminologist 

Sports wrap

8 August 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Anthothy Texeira

US Secretary of state Antony J. Blinken is in SA on a five nation tour of Africa.

8 August 2022 12:59 PM

Guest: Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

Analysis of Greylisting and the drastic effects it would have on South Africans.

8 August 2022 12:52 PM

Guest: Rebecca Thomson - Senior Associate - Allen & Overy

The community of Mohlakeng in randfontein is protesting against illegal miners.

8 August 2022 12:48 PM

Guest: Tshidiso Tlharipe - Rand West City Local Municipality Mayoral spokesperson 

Hillary Gardee: Two of the three men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee will continue with their bail application.

8 August 2022 12:40 PM

Guest: Zikhona Ntshona - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Cape Town residents must start recycling water, suggests expert

Local

'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports'

Sport

'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'

Local

Staple foods vanish from tables as Zimbabweans battle hyperinflation

10 August 2022 10:46 AM

Experts see inflation reprieve in America

10 August 2022 10:25 AM

Labour relations have stabilised since deadly Marikana strike in 2012 - analysts

10 August 2022 9:57 AM

