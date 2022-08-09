Will the police tactical-response teams placed in Kagiso and other communities help.

Guest: Prof Nirmala Gopal - Criminologist
Guest: Ashleigh Buhai Professional GolferLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marike Keller | South Africa researcher at Amnesty InternationalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ester Nhlapo- ANC Women's League Provincial Secretary.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshidiso Thlaripe, Rand West Mayoral Spokesperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anthothy TexeiraLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rebecca Thomson - Senior Associate - Allen & OveryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshidiso Tlharipe - Rand West City Local Municipality Mayoral spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zikhona Ntshona - Newzroom Afrika ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST