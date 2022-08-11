Mandy's book of the week: My Land Obsession.

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Cape Town to implement water management process for excessive users A warning letter will be issued after two consecutive months of excessive usage, and restriction will happen in the third month sh... 14 August 2022 9:30 AM
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Women in the driving seat thanks to Retreat library learner licence initiative Retreat Library hosted a learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner l... 13 August 2022 4:16 PM
View all Local
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
View all Politics
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
Germany buying a lot more coal from South Africa as Russian ban takes effect Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter. 12 August 2022 3:42 PM
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:15 PM
View all Business
"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised? CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Carmen Williams about her decision to get sterilised at 29 years o... 13 August 2022 1:36 PM
[VIDEO] It's a boy! Local sanctuary shares incredible footage of rhino birth The "Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary" in Mpumalanga has released a full birth video to celebrate its latest arrival. 13 August 2022 1:13 PM
Epilepsy sufferers at greater risk of premature death - SA Neurological Society Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Prakash Kathan, a member of the Neurological Society of South Africa. 13 August 2022 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks... 13 August 2022 11:42 AM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
View all Sport
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
View all World
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
View all Africa
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Mandy's book of the week: My Land Obsession.

Mandy's book of the week: My Land Obsession.

11 August 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Bulelwa Mabasa, Director and land claims specialists at Werksmans Attorneys


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

12 August 2022 1:17 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports wrap

12 August 2022 1:13 PM

Guest: Anthothy Texeira

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

As we observe the 10th anniversary of Marikana massacre , ‘Marikana the musical’ returns to State Theatre.

12 August 2022 1:10 PM

Guest: Aubrey Sekhabi Aubrey - ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - State Theatre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Tshwane monitoring Rand Water supply outage.

12 August 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Daryl Johnston, Tshwane's Utility Services MMC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa leads an imbizo in Sedibeng.

12 August 2022 12:58 PM

Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC North West elective conference under way.

12 August 2022 12:34 PM

Guest: Zinhle Kanyane, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Proceedings in the Durban Magistrate's Court are expected to resume shortly as 20 alleged instigators of the 2021 July Unrest make their first appearance.

12 August 2022 12:22 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's pre - trial hearing begins.

12 August 2022 12:17 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minister Motsoaledi briefs media on employment of 10 000 youth for the digitisation of home affairs records, passport security and latest on transit visas.

11 August 2022 12:53 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

Local Africa World

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

World

"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised?

Lifestyle

It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mamelodi Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs in front of packed Loftus faithful

14 August 2022 7:49 AM

Lotto results, Saturday, 13 August 2022

14 August 2022 6:55 AM

Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss South Africa 2022

13 August 2022 9:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA