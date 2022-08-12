City of Tshwane monitoring Rand Water supply outage.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
"We embrace curves!" Cape Town clothing brand Ruff Tung committed to inclusivity Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to the women behind local design label Ruff Tung and retail store, Therapy. 16 August 2022 7:49 AM
'A massive team effort’ - 24-hour cycle event raises R400,000 for Langa kids The cycle challenge saw over 175 people, in 23 teams, pedaling their hearts out for this cause. Pippa Hudson got the details from... 15 August 2022 11:18 PM
South Africa records fourth Monkeypox case The Department of Health has announced that a 28-year-old man, with a history of international travel, contracted the virus in Wes... 15 August 2022 10:07 PM
View all Local
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election? Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 16 August 2022 11:00 AM
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 August 2022 4:28 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
View all Politics
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce... 15 August 2022 8:45 PM
Thungela returns R8.2 billion to shareholders off the back of soaring coal price Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela. 15 August 2022 7:44 PM
View all Business
What is a protection order and how can it help victims of abuse? Pippa Hudson spoke to Women’s Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn Pithey to find out what a protection order is and how it works. 15 August 2022 10:55 PM
New Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri: Beauty pageants are very relevant at this time Bongani Bingwa spoke to newly-crowned Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, about the pageant and her plans for her reign. 15 August 2022 8:48 AM
Up close and personal with America's number 1 male escort Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets up close and personal with North America's number one independent male escort for women, Troy Amistad... 14 August 2022 5:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
JK Rowling threatened after reacting to Salman Rushdie attack Lester Kiewit spoke to Barbs Wire correspondent Barbara Friedman about the latest stories causing a stir on the internet. 15 August 2022 12:05 PM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
View all World
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
View all Africa
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election? Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 16 August 2022 11:00 AM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
City of Tshwane monitoring Rand Water supply outage.

City of Tshwane monitoring Rand Water supply outage.

12 August 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Daryl Johnston, Tshwane's Utility Services MMC


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Sports wrap with Mawande.

15 August 2022 1:06 PM

Guest: Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cold fronts hit CPT and Gauteng.

15 August 2022 1:04 PM

Guest: Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Capetonians warned of excessive water usage. Restrictions set to be implemented should usage not drop.

15 August 2022 12:59 PM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: Can Prince Simakade pronounce himself as King?

15 August 2022 12:50 PM

Guest: Professor Sihawu Ngubane, head of African languages at the University of KwaZulu-Natal

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News24 led investigation uncovers more on the murder or Babita Deokaran - How husband and wife bagged R30m in Tembisa Hospital contracts.

15 August 2022 12:44 PM

Guest: Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN visits the children and widows of those who were affected by the Marikana Massacre.

15 August 2022 12:36 PM

Guest: Theto Mahlakoana | Senior Political Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC Elective Conference: Nono Maloyi announced as the new chairperson.

15 August 2022 12:33 PM

Guest: Zinhle Kanyane, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another accused July unrest instigator, Bonginkosi Khanyile's trial starts today.

15 August 2022 12:23 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Supreme Court Of Appeal hears Former President Jacob Zuma's appeal over medical parole matter.

15 August 2022 12:18 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

12 August 2022 1:17 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The president IS welcome here, says Marikana community 10 years after massacre

Local

Oh rats! Have you noticed more vermin in the CBD since COVID rules were lifted?

Local

'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'

World Africa Business

EWN Highlights

Festive air prevails ahead of Marikana Massacre commemoration

16 August 2022 10:44 AM

16 August 2022 10:44 AM

DA wants regular updates on GP health's forensic probe into dodgy millions

16 August 2022 10:41 AM

16 August 2022 10:41 AM

Trial against EC pastor accused of human trafficking begins

16 August 2022 9:47 AM

16 August 2022 9:47 AM

