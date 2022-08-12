As we observe the 10th anniversary of Marikana massacre , ‘Marikana the musical’ returns to State Theatre.

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Khayelitsha Cervical Cancer Screening Project reopens its doors John Maytham spoke to the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Cape Town, Lynette Denny, abou... 12 August 2022 10:23 PM
A sea change? City to start maintenance of Cape Town's 22 tidal pools The Mother City sports some of the best tidal pools in the world and now the City of Cape Town is ensuring they stay pristine. 12 August 2022 2:07 PM
On safety measures at retirement facilities: 'The rules are clear' Refilwe focuses on safety at these facilities with Nuraan Osman, Director at Ihata Shelters. 12 August 2022 1:48 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:15 PM
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom. 11 August 2022 9:51 PM
Surfer's ear: What is it and how can you fix it? Pippa Hudson spoke to ear, nose and throat surgeon Dr Martin Young about a new surgery technique that can be used to treat the con... 12 August 2022 4:48 PM
Sharlto Copley on the making of 'Beast' and why awards don't matter to him Pippa Hudson speaks to South African actor, writer, producer and director, Sharlto Copley about the making of his new film 'Beast'... 12 August 2022 4:04 PM
Philippi East Public Library more than just a place to get books Refilwe Moloto speaks to librarian-in-charge at Philippi East Public Library, Lawrence Mkenpane, and why the local community loves... 12 August 2022 11:28 AM
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the imm... 12 August 2022 12:31 PM
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year. 11 August 2022 11:49 AM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, ab... 11 August 2022 12:34 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
As we observe the 10th anniversary of Marikana massacre , ‘Marikana the musical’ returns to State Theatre.

As we observe the 10th anniversary of Marikana massacre , ‘Marikana the musical’ returns to State Theatre.

12 August 2022 1:10 PM

Guest: Aubrey Sekhabi Aubrey - ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - State Theatre


Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

12 August 2022 1:17 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Sports wrap

12 August 2022 1:13 PM

Guest: Anthothy Texeira

City of Tshwane monitoring Rand Water supply outage.

12 August 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Daryl Johnston, Tshwane's Utility Services MMC

President Cyril Ramaphosa leads an imbizo in Sedibeng.

12 August 2022 12:58 PM

Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

ANC North West elective conference under way.

12 August 2022 12:34 PM

Guest: Zinhle Kanyane, EWN reporter

Proceedings in the Durban Magistrate's Court are expected to resume shortly as 20 alleged instigators of the 2021 July Unrest make their first appearance.

12 August 2022 12:22 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's pre - trial hearing begins.

12 August 2022 12:17 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN |

Mandy's book of the week: My Land Obsession.

11 August 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Bulelwa Mabasa, Director and land claims specialists at Werksmans Attorneys

Minister Motsoaledi briefs media on employment of 10 000 youth for the digitisation of home affairs records, passport security and latest on transit visas.

11 August 2022 12:53 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

EWN Highlights

Durban accident leaves one dead and two injured

13 August 2022 10:50 AM

Benoni Pastor sentenced to two life terms for rape and assault of minors

13 August 2022 9:06 AM

Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose one eye

13 August 2022 8:59 AM

