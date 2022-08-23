Stats SA releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Young electrician from Nongoma wins national competition, will rep SA in Austria Phiwayinkosi Ntshangase (23) from Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal won the highly technical competition at the Ekurhuleni East TV... 31 August 2022 4:46 PM
Phala Phala burglary: NA speaker protects Ramaphosa from scrutiny - Steenhuisen Ramaphosa was in the hot seat on Tuesday during a question-and-answer session with Members of Parliament (MPs) on issues including... 31 August 2022 1:50 PM
Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos Delivered to you every afternoon. 31 August 2022 3:38 PM
ANC battles to gain traction in the Western Cape The ANC hopes to cement its continued presence in the Western Cape when it elects new leaders on 30 September. 31 August 2022 11:44 AM
Gauteng Health MEC pleads ignorance over latest Deokaran revelations Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has denied turning a blind eye to allegations of corruption at Tembisa Hospital. 31 August 2022 9:36 AM
Cashbuild earnings drop, but it still plans more new stores The building materials retailer took a knock during its financial year to end June, coming off record figures for the previous yea... 31 August 2022 9:02 PM
[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race' For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan Seery 31 August 2022 7:59 PM
Where to do your best work is up for debate, how to decide is getting better Some managers just don’t trust remote work, is it about the work or the manager? 31 August 2022 7:15 PM
Thai hotel group to enter SA market starting with Cape Town and Joburg Tourism is recovering in South Africa and in the rest of the continent, and Thailand’s Minor Hotels is investing accordingly. 31 August 2022 2:22 PM
Here's what makes Comrades Marathon a microcosm of what SA could be The Comrades Marathon is one of the most lauded marathons in the world. 31 August 2022 1:54 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal? 'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book. 30 August 2022 8:27 PM
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon Billed as one of the top female contenders for Sunday’s race, Morozova was pulled from the event on Thursday following an eleventh... 27 August 2022 1:54 PM
Tegan Phillips to attempt women's world record cycling from Cairo to Cape Town On 16 October 2022, endurance cyclist Tegan Phillips, will be attempting to set the women's world record for cycling from Cairo to... 27 August 2022 1:11 PM
Stellenbosch's Caleb Payne, 11, up for 'Youth Oscar' award in LA The young local actor is nominated for Young Artist Academy award for his role in independently produced local film Good Life. 31 August 2022 1:43 PM
'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32 The Cape Town-born star has been described as a 'true star-in-the-making' by Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian. 31 August 2022 12:55 PM
Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits. 26 August 2022 11:17 AM
Europe braces for nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine The standoff at the Ukrainian power plant occupied by Russia in Zaporizhzhia is posing an extreme risk to millions of people. 31 August 2022 12:18 PM
#VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim Tweeps have taken exception to the way Meghan Markle portrays South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'. 27 August 2022 5:16 PM
South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies South Korea has the lowest fertility in the world, figures released by its government this week show. 26 August 2022 3:08 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
China forgives debt of 17 African countries The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries. 26 August 2022 2:06 PM
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1. 25 August 2022 3:03 PM
YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over,... 25 August 2022 1:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener. 25 August 2022 5:13 AM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Stats SA releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

Stats SA releases Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

23 August 2022 12:54 PM

Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Graeme Smith speaks about the Cricket SA T20 League.

31 August 2022 1:06 PM

Guest: Graeme Smith | Director of cricket. at Cricket SA

VBS granted an order to force former president Jacob Zuma to pay back money he owes used on Nkandla residence.

31 August 2022 12:51 PM

Guest: Anoosh Rooplal, VBS liquidator

Police on high alert at the Kalafong hospital, EWN is on the ground.

31 August 2022 12:45 PM

Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

DA Leader John Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa refuses to answer questions Phala Phala.

31 August 2022 12:39 PM

Guest: John Steenhuisen- DA leader

Ministers in parliament to answer questions around focus on Phala Phala.

31 August 2022 12:33 PM

Guest: Lindsay Dentlinger | Parliamentary Reporter at EWN

COPE media briefing descends into chaos, this as members fight and briefing halted.

31 August 2022 12:28 PM

Guest: Dr JJ Tabane - Political analyst

Dennis Bloem clarifies what is happening in the party, this as COPE suspends Mosiuoa Lekota.

30 August 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Dennis Bloem |

The DG in the KZN premier's office Nonhlanhla Mkhize appears in court. She is accused of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.

30 August 2022 12:56 PM

Guest: Karinda Jagmohan, Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Statistician-General releases the results of the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (GPSJS) 2021/22, Victims of Crime Report.

30 August 2022 12:51 PM

Guest: Solly Molayi - Chief Director of Social Statistics

Analysis: Is Cyril's Anti-Corruption Advisory Council a step in the right direction?

30 August 2022 12:33 PM

Guest: Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head

Trending

Zoleka Mandela after cancer diagnosis: "I am hanging on by a thread"

Local

'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32

Local Entertainment

Princess Diana’s 1985 Ford Escort sells for R14.5 million

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown

31 August 2022 7:44 PM

Fans, industry colleagues remember late SA actor and model Charlbi Dean Kriek

31 August 2022 7:04 PM

Suspension of cattle movement extended in bid to curb foot & mouth disease

31 August 2022 6:47 PM

