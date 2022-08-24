More July Unrest instigators appear in court.

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday: Shoprite's Money Market Account is now fully-fledged transactional banking service (and cheapest) Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean Olivier - General Manager: Financial Services at Shoprite Group.

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: ANC councillor shot 8 times; provincial conference postponed Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Zandile Komani-Nkohla - ANC’s chief whip at the Saldanha Bay municipality

Lerumo Kalako - ANC Western Cape interim chairperson

Today at 07:20 Politicians and legal costs - who coughs up? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - at Wits Univesity

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Opposition reacts to DA's Nora Grose legal costs Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Brett Herron - MP and Secretary General at Good Party

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Lyal White

Today at 09:20 Crime spike impact on insurance The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zakes Sondiyazi, SAIA Insurance Risks Manager

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:52 Should scrap metal exports be banned? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

