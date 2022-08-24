Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Shoprite's Money Market Account is now fully-fledged transactional banking service (and cheapest)
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean Olivier - General Manager: Financial Services at Shoprite Group.
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: ANC councillor shot 8 times; provincial conference postponed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zandile Komani-Nkohla - ANC’s chief whip at the Saldanha Bay municipality
Lerumo Kalako - ANC Western Cape interim chairperson
Today at 07:20
Politicians and legal costs - who coughs up?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - at Wits Univesity
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Opposition reacts to DA's Nora Grose legal costs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron - MP and Secretary General at Good Party
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 09:20
Crime spike impact on insurance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zakes Sondiyazi, SAIA Insurance Risks Manager
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:52
Should scrap metal exports be banned?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
Cool and calm: Cash Van hero Leo Prinsloo turns TV ad star
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Podcasts

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
The six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran are back in court.

The six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran are back in court.

24 August 2022 12:50 PM

Guest: Bernadette Wicks


More episodes from The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

2 September 2022 1:05 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sports wrap with Tholakele.

2 September 2022 1:02 PM

Guest: Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ActionSA Joburg Leadership to brief media on Council Developments and IFP and ACDP said that they would be taking disciplinary action against councillors who voted to oust Joburg City Council Speaker Vasco da Gama on Thursday.

2 September 2022 12:55 PM

Guests: Funzi Ngobeni ActionSA Caucus leader in Johannesburg

Alco Ngobese, Cllr IFP Gauteng Provincial Secretary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Enyobeni tavern owner appears in court, this after a toxicology report was released yesterday.

2 September 2022 12:44 PM

Guest: Ziyanda Zweni - Daily Dispatch Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefs media on drivers license intervention progress.

2 September 2022 12:41 PM

Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The DG in the office of the KZN Premier, Nonhlanhla Mkhize and co accused appear in court to hear their fate on whether they will be granted bail.

2 September 2022 12:29 PM

Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe is a step closer to his trial if all goes according to plan in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

2 September 2022 12:21 PM

Guest: Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Violence erupts in Inyanga, Police vans torched and roads closed.

2 September 2022 12:20 PM

Guests: Lauren Isaacs | Reporter at EWN

Reagen Allen, , Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mandy's book of the week: The Blinded City: Ten Years In Inner-City.

1 September 2022 1:40 PM

Guest: Matthew Wilhelm-Solomon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mayor Dr. Mpho Phalatse says Joburg Multi-Party Government will continue with the repair and rebuild of the City.

1 September 2022 12:58 PM

Guest: Bongani Nkomo - Deputy Caucus Leader for COJ

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

