As South Africa continues to face energy challenges, the City of Tshwane has rejected proposed tariff prices by Eskom for the next financial year and The City of Cape Town says their energy infrastructure continues to be vandalised and this causes a

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck. 7 May 2023 11:33 AM
Book lovers get ready, it's time for the Franschhoek Literary Festival Sara Jayne Makwala King chats to Franschhoek Literary Festival progamme director, Ingeborg Pelser about this year's installment of... 7 May 2023 10:30 AM
Kaunda says death of KZN woman who drove into sinkhole could've been prevented The eThekwini mayor says if government processes weren't as slow, the incident where 26-year-old Noxolo Khumalo's car plunged into... 7 May 2023 9:44 AM
View all Local
'Government is getting its act together to solve loadshedding' Prof Mark Swilling from Stellenbosch University is optimistic that the government is on track to solve loadshedding. 5 May 2023 5:09 PM
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline. 5 May 2023 12:01 PM
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers' The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour... 5 May 2023 10:58 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] To buy or rent: What is the best financial decision for you? When deciding where to live, choosing whether to buy or rent can be a tough call for most people. 5 May 2023 3:45 PM
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working... 4 May 2023 10:12 PM
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private inve... 4 May 2023 8:57 PM
View all Business
85-year Harvard study reveals what makes us happy The longest in-depth study focused on the physical and mental well-being of adults. 7 May 2023 12:20 PM
A game-changer? Scientific breakthrough made in the future of fertility If a recent experiment is anything to go by, there could be a possibility of conceiving a baby without a woman’s eggs. 7 May 2023 8:10 AM
[WATCH] Singing Siya returns home after successful knee op Bok skipper Siya Kolisi took to social media to show he's in high spirits after leaving hospital where he underwent successful kne... 6 May 2023 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I have no plans to retire' - Itumeleng Khune The now 35-year-old is coming to the end of his current contract with the Soweto giants at the end of June. 4 May 2023 8:12 PM
'We're so close' - Mntambo relishes chance to make history for Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo will miss the rest of the season through injury but has been an integral part of getting his team to the last four. 4 May 2023 7:58 PM
Here's why boxing has become the 'fastest growing workout in the world' Alan Harris (cRESULTS Digital Fitness Boxing) talks about boxing's popularity and his company's unique boxing-tech offering. 4 May 2023 10:10 AM
View all Sport
Majozi on his new single, a possible album and going off-label "Honest" is the name of the new track by popular South African musician Majozi, who is now finding his way as an independent artis... 6 May 2023 3:41 PM
We Will Rock You (the musical) is on at the Artscape Opera House until 4 June Londiwe Dhlomo chats about the details around Queen's iconic rock band turned musical, We Will Rock You. 5 May 2023 2:06 PM
[LISTEN] 'It's by time.' Suidooster's, Oom AB, dies - to enjoy retirement Suidooster shocks viewers with the death of one of it's main characters, Dullah in a heartbreaking scene - here's why Dullah died. 5 May 2023 1:09 PM
View all Entertainment
'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance South African opera star Pretty Yende performs at King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. 6 May 2023 11:23 AM
WATCH coronation of King Charles III live from 11:25 am on YouTube The British Royal Family is providing a live feed of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. 6 May 2023 10:33 AM
King Charles coronation: pomp, cermemony, and 'technically' no legal purpose This weekend will be the official coronation on King Charles III. 5 May 2023 2:59 PM
View all World
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
View all Africa
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: PRIME hype is a teachable moment Two months ago, I was looking for a dealer, writes Mandy Wiener. 4 May 2023 6:07 AM
[WATCH] Often-told story gets authentic SA treatment in heartwarming ad Capfin's 'You're not a loan' campaign is this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 3 May 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
As South Africa continues to face energy challenges, the City of Tshwane has rejected proposed tariff prices by Eskom for the next financial year and The City of Cape Town says their energy infrastructure continues to be vandalised and this causes a

As South Africa continues to face energy challenges, the City of Tshwane has rejected proposed tariff prices by Eskom for the next financial year and The City of Cape Town says their energy infrastructure continues to be vandalised and this causes a

23 September 2022 10:32 AM

Guests: Randall Williams, Tshwane Executive Mayor

Beverley van Reenen | Mayco Commitee Member for Energy at City of Cape Town


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Final weekend of Kunene and The King.

5 May 2023 1:16 PM

Guest: John Kani, Veteran Actor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: Kremlin drone attack.

5 May 2023 1:11 PM

Guest: Steven Gruzd, Head: African Governance and Diplomacy Programme and the Russia-Africa Project.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial continues. Mthokozisi Thwala is back on the witness stand for cross examination.

5 May 2023 12:54 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi has joined the EFF. he resigned with immediate effect from the ATM yesterday and took to his twitter account to announce that he’s taken up membership with the red berets.

5 May 2023 12:51 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN associate Politics Editor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: The state of South African coalition politics.

5 May 2023 12:50 PM

Guest: Professor Susan Booysen is a political analyst and author, and Director Research at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Joburg Council will hopefully elect a new Mayor today. Many uncertain on the outcome.

5 May 2023 12:42 PM

Guest: Alfa Ramushwana, EWN Reporter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The 3rd largest hospital in the world, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital is facing serious food shortages

4 May 2023 1:01 PM

Guest: Mark Heywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

5 The British High Commissioner to South Africa, Antony Phillipson, will be hosting a reception on Thursday 4 May 2023 at his residence in Pretoria - to celebrate the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III. This event seeks to celebrate him and hon

4 May 2023 12:54 PM

Guest: Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s new currency will start co-circulating with the old currency in the economy from today.

4 May 2023 12:47 PM

Guest: Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency Management at South African Reserve Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mthokosizi Thwala will be cross examined in the Senzo Meyiwa trial today. He is one of Senzo Meyiwa’s friends who were in the house when the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot.

4 May 2023 12:42 PM

Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Court exempts public hospitals, schools, police stations from power cuts

Local

'A dream come true'- SA soprano Pretty Yende on coronation performance

Local World Lifestyle

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH: “We lost a selfless soul” - Katlego Bereng laid to rest

7 May 2023 11:30 PM

Katlego Bereng laid to rest as his family still yearns for answers

7 May 2023 9:48 PM

Governing bodies calls for ban of Prime hydration drink at all schools

7 May 2023 9:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA