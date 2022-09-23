Update on the Woodstock explosion.

Guest: Jermaine Carelse, Spokesperson - Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service
Vusi Mona | Spokesperson at SanralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director | Director of Analysis at Signal Risk
A gay pride event and a two-week theatre show staged by Jewish comedian Nik Rabinowitz joined
Bernadette Wicks
Pieter Du Toit- Assistant Editor- News24 and Author
Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Daryl Johnston, Tshwane's Utility Services MMC |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sandile Swana, Political Analyst. (WITS)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Mpho Phalatse | Mayor at City of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jannie Oosthuizen, PSA Chief NegotiatorLISTEN TO PODCAST