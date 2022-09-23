Sports wrap

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts. 30 January 2023 4:05 PM
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’ Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial. 30 January 2023 3:45 PM
Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month. 30 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Local
Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection Africa Melane discusses government's plan not to close down coal-fired power stations with Liz McDaid from The Green Connection. 30 January 2023 1:37 PM
Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh? The Midday Report team brings you news making headlines, among which is another Tiger on the loose in the East of Johannesburg. 30 January 2023 12:19 PM
Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC "I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, and actually engage," says Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore. 30 January 2023 11:24 AM
View all Politics
[REVIEW] Huawei Mate 50 Pro is at the forefront of mobile photography Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios. 30 January 2023 6:45 PM
Victory for vehicle dealerships who WON'T have to refund OTR fees to car owners Bruce Whitfield speaks to Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist. 30 January 2023 6:07 PM
Pitiful investment in critical infrastructure behind SA’s poor economic state Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sine Zulu, investment specialist at Ninety One's Fixed Income team. 30 January 2023 5:03 PM
View all Business
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Tips on investing in a holiday home for retirement Gus Van Der Spek, owner of the Wytham Retirement Estate, joins Africa Melane to share some tips on investing in a holiday home. 30 January 2023 1:06 PM
Why not make the best out of your online workouts? Africa Melane speaks to Dale Hendricks, personal trainer at DDJ Coaching and Personal Training. 30 January 2023 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023 Local holiday goers are devastated that Pine Lake Marina will soon become a "picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village". 30 January 2023 7:16 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir has a famous fangirl - the legendary Stevie Nicks Ndlovu Youth Choir got the sweetest, unexpected fan-letter from another musical superstar. 28 January 2023 6:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu The once-ground-breaking 747 Boeing, which produced 1,570 planes, will officially exit the assembly line in Washington State. 30 January 2023 12:49 PM
Don't say 'the French', its offensive - Associated Press An American news agency has been mocked for a bizarre tweet to not use supposedly offensive terms like “the French.” 30 January 2023 9:27 AM
Israel makes it easier for civilians to carry guns After violence by both sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, new measures may make it easier for Israelis to carry guns. 30 January 2023 8:44 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Sports wrap

Sports wrap

23 September 2022 11:05 AM


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

After being on the run Gerhard Ackerman has been captured and appears in court today.

30 January 2023 11:08 AM

Kgomotso Modise, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parliament’s section 194 impeachment inquiry into the fitness of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office resumes

30 January 2023 11:05 AM

Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bheki Cele on the shooting in EC

30 January 2023 11:01 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema has threatened nationwide shutdown over load shedding and insists he will not seek permission.

30 January 2023 10:58 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IFP says they will not be threatened by any political party and wishes the EFF goodluck in its partnership with the ANC

30 January 2023 10:51 AM

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The DA in Ekurhuleni file an urgent application at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg seeking to halt a special council meeting called by the city's manager for 30 January.

30 January 2023 10:43 AM

Raymond Dhlamini, The DA and Ekurhuleni council speaker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr Mpho Phalatse will address the Media about her Political Future.

30 January 2023 10:35 AM

Apha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Newly elected Joburg Mayor judged for interviews done during the weekend, many saying his body language did not inspire confidence. Many are offering media training for the new young mayor.

30 January 2023 10:32 AM

: Lorato Tshenkeng, Decode Communications CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Judge Piet Koen recuses himself from Zuma corruption trial

30 January 2023 10:22 AM

Bernadette Wick, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spreading Good News with Brent Lindeque.

27 January 2023 11:06 AM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, Founder of the good things guy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC

Local Politics Business

Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg

Local

10 most popular baby names in South Africa (StatsSA )

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Expert says Zuma's chances of removing Downer from the arms deal case are slim

30 January 2023 7:55 PM

Joburg Water is looking into why someone had blue water coming out of their tap

30 January 2023 7:44 PM

Child-rape accused Ackerman had food poisoning - but lost the doctor's note

30 January 2023 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA