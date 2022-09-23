Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Martin Ewi | Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Denise Rapitsi- LGBT Activist and Brand Specialist
Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent
Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent
Dr. Gugu Mazibuko - UKZN Cultural expert.
Vusi Mona | Spokesperson at SanralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director | Director of Analysis at Signal Risk
A gay pride event and a two-week theatre show staged by Jewish comedian Nik Rabinowitz joined
Bernadette Wicks
Pieter Du Toit- Assistant Editor- News24 and Author