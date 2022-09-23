Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
21:00 - 23:59
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their... 29 October 2022 5:33 PM
Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City The City received hundreds of complaints during Guy Fawkes last year, also about groups of young people attacking pedestrians and... 29 October 2022 1:25 PM
[PICS] K9 heroes sniff out forest scents in a break from drug-busting duties Cape Town's police dog heroes have enjoyed a second forest outing with the help of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. 29 October 2022 11:30 AM
US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The as... 29 October 2022 5:40 PM
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their... 29 October 2022 5:33 PM
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November. 28 October 2022 4:27 PM
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in t... 29 October 2022 2:51 PM
Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City The City received hundreds of complaints during Guy Fawkes last year, also about groups of young people attacking pedestrians and... 29 October 2022 1:25 PM
Holy cow! How cuddling cattle can be a form of therapy Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Lawrence Fox about the benefits of cuddling cows. 29 October 2022 12:02 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus? Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 28 October 2022 1:15 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map' Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday. 28 October 2022 12:00 PM
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction. 27 October 2022 12:03 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

23 September 2022 11:09 AM

Guest: Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy


Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque

28 October 2022 11:07 AM
Sports wrap

28 October 2022 10:59 AM
Will the US Embassy Terror alert ruin US/ SA relations? This after Rapahosa visited the US last month?

28 October 2022 10:56 AM

Martin Ewi | Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies 

Denise Rapitsi- LGBT Activist and Brand Specialist 

Ekurhuleni programming committee meets to finalise details of a special council meeting where a new mayor will be elected.

28 October 2022 10:44 AM

Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter. 

A twist of events this as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team abandons her.

28 October 2022 10:36 AM

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent

Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst 

Ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

28 October 2022 10:25 AM

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent

Dr. Gugu Mazibuko - UKZN Cultural expert. 

Mandy's book of the week: 'Days Of Zondo: The fight for freedom from corruption' by Ferial Haffajee.

27 October 2022 11:04 AM
SANRAL reacts to e-toll announcement. What now?

27 October 2022 10:56 AM

Vusi Mona | Spokesperson at Sanral 

What do we know about the alert issued by the US Embassy regarding the Johannesburg terror attack warning.

27 October 2022 10:39 AM

Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director | Director of Analysis at Signal Risk 

A gay pride event and a two-week theatre show staged by Jewish comedian Nik Rabinowitz joined 

We have a closer look at what those arrested are accused of; this after Hawks arrest former Eskom boss Matshela Koko, wife and stepdaughter on charges of corruption.

27 October 2022 10:26 AM

Bernadette Wicks  

Pieter Du Toit- Assistant Editor- News24 and Author 

[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

Local

Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov

Business Local

Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno

Local

Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender

29 October 2022 7:31 PM

'Fate has decreed that I be King over the biggest nation in SA' - King Misuzulu

29 October 2022 5:15 PM

[PICTURES] Ramaphosa hands King Misuzulu certificate of recognition as Zulu King

29 October 2022 3:10 PM

