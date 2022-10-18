Does our justice system continue to fail women and children in SA? The man accused of killing Bokgabo faces another charge of rape yet he was free to committ another crime?

Guest: Dr Shaheda Omar, Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic
Guest: William Bird | Director at Media Monitoring AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest; Dada Morero | Director Of Communications Revenue Dept at City Of JoburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Khaya Sithole | Chartered Accountant
Christo Wiese | Former Chairman at Steinhoff International |
Guest: Telford Vice- Cricket WriterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alfa Ramushwana, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST