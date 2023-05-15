General weather forecast, what can we expect this as South Africa expereinces heavy rains and storms.

Guest: Lehlohonolo Thobela, SAWS Reporter
Guest: Gloria Motswere, EWN Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brent Lindeque, Good Things Guy Founder.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tholakele Mnganga, EWN Sports Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Anne Von Gottberg - Clinical MicrobiologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Collen Msibi, DOT SpokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Orrin Singh, EWN Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST