Mandy’s book of the week: "Slikour: The Life Story Of A Hip-Hop Pioneer".

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life. 26 July 2023 5:31 PM
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their... 26 July 2023 3:32 PM
Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot Nthabiseng Mokete made the revelation during her evidence in the ongoing murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday. 26 July 2023 3:27 PM
View all Local
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
View all Politics
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise. 26 July 2023 2:44 PM
Nersa's benchmarking method for municipal power tariff hikes unlawful - CoCT The City of Cape Town was responding to allegations that it raised tariffs by 17.6% unlawfully, citing it was approved by council... 26 July 2023 1:41 PM
AI as an investment tool? Definitely, says a financial expert Investment School - The impact of Artificial Intelligence on investing and its benefits for the retail sector. 26 July 2023 11:03 AM
View all Business
BMW's electric XM is the percfect mixture of comfort and luxury. Got R3.4 mil? Love luxury, comfort and speed? This car is for you! 26 July 2023 4:33 PM
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise. 26 July 2023 2:44 PM
Puppy yoga, goat meditation... is working out online with pets ethical? An animal welfare scientist explores what these activities might mean for the cute creatures. 26 July 2023 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY! Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artist... 26 July 2023 9:27 AM
Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move... 25 July 2023 8:30 PM
View all Sport
Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies... Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes. 26 July 2023 12:37 PM
Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles. 26 July 2023 10:22 AM
Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY! Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artist... 26 July 2023 9:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view. 26 July 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans. 25 July 2023 12:02 PM
View all World
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
arrow_forward
Mandy’s book of the week: "Slikour: The Life Story Of A Hip-Hop Pioneer".

Mandy’s book of the week: "Slikour: The Life Story Of A Hip-Hop Pioneer".

20 July 2023 1:42 PM

Guest: Siya "Slikour" Metane, founding member of celebrated hip hop group Skwatta Kamp and the CEO of SlikourOnLife


More episodes from The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener

Nik Rabinowitz presents his new show RAMBUNCTIOUS.

26 July 2023 1:08 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Competition Tribunal conditionally approves the merger of Takatso Aviation and South African Airways.

26 July 2023 12:56 PM

Guest: Thulasizwe Simelane, Takatso Aviation spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA march against amendments to the employment equity act. It starts at 10:00 and DA Leader John Steenhuisen will be leading the march from Darling Street to Parliament. President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Employment Equity Amendment Act 4 of 202

26 July 2023 12:51 PM

Guest: Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This week the EFF marks 10 years since its launch, its been holding a series of events to celebrate its birthday - Tshidi Madia spoke to its national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo on his own journey with the organisation, the idea that the EFF is a gover

26 July 2023 12:48 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia, EWN Politics Associate Editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU). Purpose: They are marching against lack of resources and salary increase.

26 July 2023 12:43 PM

Guest: Mpho Tladinyane, SAMWU Provincial Secretary

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The SA National Taxi Council urges the City of Johannesburg to come up with solutions this after the joburg explosion. The industry states that they are taking a hitting after the incident.

26 July 2023 12:34 PM

AUDIO: Floyd Brink, Joburg City Manager

Guest: Thabo Moila, Santaco spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Department of Health detects 3rd imported cholera case.

26 July 2023 12:25 PM

Guest: Foster Mohale, Dept of Health Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Senzo Meyiwa trial continues. The defence is currently cross examining the neighbour who saw Senzo Meyiwa lying on the floor after he was shot.

26 July 2023 12:20 PM

Guest: Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Repoter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be participating in the Russia-Africa summit taking place in St Petersburg this week.

25 July 2023 1:18 PM

Guest: Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Drowning Prevention Day

25 July 2023 12:58 PM

Guest: Jill Fortuin - Executive Director NSRI

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[PICS] Muizenberg bridge got the munchies (again) eating arch enemy truck

Local

Nersa's benchmarking method for municipal power tariff hikes unlawful - CoCT

Business Local

VIP officers assault: 'Mashatile never said he wasn't in the convoy' - Mbalula

Local

EWN Highlights

Striking Tshwane municipal workers vow not to return to work until demands met

26 July 2023 6:54 PM

US actor Kevin Spacey found not guilty of UK sex offences

26 July 2023 6:41 PM

DA raises concerns over constitutionality of new IPID Amendment Bill

26 July 2023 6:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA