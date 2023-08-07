The Midday Report focuses on the Western Cape Taxi Strike as one person dies. Armed forces are on the ground as the strike continues.

Mandy Wiener spoke to the Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde on the current taxi strike, she also spoke to the MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety and the Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility on how the SANTACO strike is affecting motorists, traffic and commuters.
The Midday Report also covered various court cases, wrapping up the show with Sports Wrap.
Guest: Danny Blumberg, the 702 Walk the Talk Event Director
The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) briefed the media on safety and security-related plans in place for the BRICS Summit to be held in Sandton from 22 - 24 August 2023
In this week’s Mandy’s book, we spoke to Prof Ryan Blumenthal on his latest offering titled, “Risking Life for Death: Lessons for the Living from the Autopsy Table by Ryan Blumenthal”
In this week's episode of EWN Politicking Podcast Politricking Tshidi Madia is the Minister for Women, youth, and persons with Disabilities - Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. They discuss the budgetary constraints of the ministry, Coalition governance, Phala Phala, former president Jacob Zuma's remission and the upcoming BRICS summit. The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) was disappointed with the NPA's response to the Marikana Massacre 11 years after. We speak to SERI and one of the widows.
The NEWS24 Silenced Series which looks into the murder of Babita Deokaran takes us through how President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised a SIU probe into Tembisa Hospital's R1 billion extraction networks. A shootout ensued in the early hours of the morning in Riverlea, police are on site to monitor the situation. Stats SA announces a drop in the unemployment rate. The number has gone from 32.9% in the first quarter to 32,6% in the second quarter of 2023.
Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN Reporter, Nokukhanya Mntambo on the Senzo Meyiwa trial as a new witness takes the stand. Disgraced rapist and sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman sentenced to Convicted rapist Gerhard Ackerman has been sentenced to 12 life terms. Solly Msimanga was re-elected as DA Gauteng's leader. Arthur Goldstruck provided more insight on the internet disruptions SA can expect this as two undersea cables snapped on the same day. Midday Report ended the show with a sports and weather wrap.
Guest: Geordin Hill - Lewis, Cape Town Mayor.
Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter.
Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Reporter