The Midday Report focuses on the Western Cape Taxi Strike as one person dies. Armed forces are on the ground as the strike continues.

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Municipalities owe Eskom BILLIONS: 'They do not have much money to pay over' Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, revealed that municipal debt to Eskom stands at roughly R63 billion. 21 August 2023 1:59 PM
#TeamFreeSanitaryPads demands government see menstrual health as a human right "We have a manufacturing plant for condoms, why don't we have one for the production of mass sanitary products?" 21 August 2023 1:43 PM
'We need a united front against this curse of gangsterism and drugs' – PAGAD Manenberg has erupted into a war zone with gangsterism and the drug trade at an all-time high. 21 August 2023 12:16 PM
SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga Governor Lesetja Kganyago released the report on Monday morning, after claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa fail... 21 August 2023 10:29 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides' The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August. 21 August 2023 9:13 AM
The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)'s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city ha... 21 August 2023 7:22 AM
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis... 20 August 2023 8:41 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From 'Milkshake' fame to farm life Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm. 21 August 2023 1:52 PM
Despite rumors, menopausal women DON'T need to check their testosterone Don't believe the hype. Menopausal women don't all need to check – or increase – their testosterone levels. 21 August 2023 1:28 PM
[WATCH] Hungry leopard caught with tail between legs after baboon troop scare A leopard's attempt to catch an easy meal backfired after a troop of 50 baboons banded together to chase him away. 21 August 2023 1:09 PM
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino described the Argentine as "the best player in the world". 21 August 2023 1:24 PM
[WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips [WATCH] Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso on the lips, sparking cries of harassment. (Hermoso later said she didn't enjoy it.) 21 August 2023 8:40 AM
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From 'Milkshake' fame to farm life Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm. 21 August 2023 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed! 21 August 2023 1:08 PM
Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience Fat Bottomed Girls has been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits collection to appeal to a larger (and younger) audience. 21 August 2023 9:55 AM
[PICS] 30 000 households forced to evacuate as wildfires engulf Canada Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, with a minimum of 1000 fires burning across the country. 21 August 2023 10:38 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides' The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August. 21 August 2023 9:13 AM
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
Zimbabwe's president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report focuses on the Western Cape Taxi Strike as one person dies. Armed forces are on the ground as the strike continues.

7 August 2023 1:35 PM

The Midday Report focuses on the Western Cape Taxi Strike as one person dies. Armed forces are on the ground as the strike continues.

7 August 2023 1:35 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to the Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde on the current taxi strike, she also spoke to the MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety and the Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility on how the SANTACO strike is affecting motorists, traffic and commuters. 
The Midday Report also covered various court cases, wrapping up the show with Sports Wrap. 
The Midday Report also covered various court cases, wrapping up the show with Sports Wrap. 


WALK THE TALK

18 August 2023 1:44 PM

Guest: Danny Blumberg, the 702 Walk the Talk Event Director

Midday Report Prodcast 18 August 2023

18 August 2023 1:40 PM
Crowthorne Christian Academy has been closed by the Gauteng Education Department closed after the dreadlocks uproar. The man accused of assaulting the learner has been given bail.

17 August 2023 1:25 PM

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) briefed the media on safety and security-related plans in place for the BRICS Summit to be held in Sandton from 22 - 24 August 2023

In this week’s Mandy’s book, we spoke to Prof Ryan Blumenthal on his latest offering titled, “Risking Life for Death: Lessons for the Living from the Autopsy Table by Ryan Blumenthal” 

The inaugural Moonshot Pact took place today where seven opposition parties - led by the DA discussed terms of agreements for their new coalition which will be aiming to wrestle power away from the ANC for the first time since 1994.

16 August 2023 1:16 PM

In this week’s episode of EWN Politicking Podcast  Politricking Tshidi Madia is the Minister for Women, youth, and persons with Disabilities - Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. They discuss the budgetary constraints of the ministry, Coalition governance, Phala Phala, former president Jacob Zuma's remission and the upcoming BRICS summit. The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) was disappointed with the NPA’s response to the Marikana Massacre 11 years after. We speak to SERI and one of the widows. 

The six men accused of murdering Babita Deokaran murder are set to enter a plea agreement.

15 August 2023 2:11 PM

The NEWS24 Silenced Series which looks into the murder of Babita Deokaran takes us through how President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised a SIU probe into Tembisa Hospital's R1 billion extraction networks. A shootout ensued in the early hours of the morning in Riverlea, police are on site to monitor the situation. Stats SA announces a drop in the unemployment rate. The number has gone from 32.9% in the first quarter to 32,6% in the second quarter of 2023.  

More than 60 Pakistani nationals were sent home following a sting operation at O-R Tambo International Airport.

14 August 2023 1:55 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN Reporter, Nokukhanya Mntambo on the Senzo Meyiwa trial as a new witness takes the stand. Disgraced rapist and sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman sentenced to Convicted rapist Gerhard Ackerman has been sentenced to 12 life terms. Solly Msimanga was re-elected as DA Gauteng's leader. Arthur Goldstruck provided more insight on the internet disruptions SA can expect this as two undersea cables snapped on the same day. Midday Report ended the show with a sports and weather wrap. 

Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.

11 August 2023 1:28 PM
SPORTS WRAP WITH THOLAKELE

11 August 2023 1:24 PM
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has welcomed an end to the taxi strike. At least five people were killed during the violence that ensued.

11 August 2023 1:22 PM

Guest: Geordin Hill - Lewis, Cape Town Mayor.

Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter.

The Section 194 committee is set to meet today – to adopt its draft report which found Adv. Busisiwe Mkwebane guilty of certain charges.

11 August 2023 12:37 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Reporter

11 August 2023 12:37 PM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze, EWN Reporter

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon

Sport

Despite rumors, menopausal women DON'T need to check their testosterone

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Hungry leopard caught with tail between legs after baboon troop scare

Lifestyle

Meyiwa murder trial: It took 4 hours for forensic officer to reach crime scene

21 August 2023 3:45 PM

21 August 2023 3:45 PM

SANDF troops to form part of security detail for BRICS Summit

21 August 2023 2:21 PM

21 August 2023 2:21 PM

SA looking to strengthen trade ties with China, says Ramaphosa

21 August 2023 1:53 PM

21 August 2023 1:53 PM

