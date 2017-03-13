Imizamo Yethu Fire - Kieno's walkabout

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:44
Trendspotting : Workcations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SABC ignores Minister on saving jobs, now facing strike action
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hannes du Buisson - Spokesperson at Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union
Today at 07:20
Taxi drivers taking away keys from private staff transport vehicles
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Govt. launches Electronic Vaccine Data System Self- Registration Portal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Lesley Bamford - Chief Director: Dept. of Health
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
MITCHELLS PLAIN FAMILY OF 47 FINALLY RECEIVES ASSISTANCE FROM COCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
World Cancer Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram
Today at 10:45
Cancer & Nutrition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Omy Naidoo
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Albert Fritz - MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:15
More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Latest Local
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
From textiles to cigarettes, rise in illicit trade jeopardises economic recovery Collaboration between and within government and the private sector is key to fighting the black market - BLSA's Fouche Burgers 3 February 2021 7:29 PM
Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years Buses will run until 14 February. Passengers with tickets booked for trips after Valentine's Day should apply for refunds. 3 February 2021 6:43 PM
[WATCH] Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended Jacob Zuma after the former president vowed to defy a ConCourt order to appear be... 3 February 2021 5:14 PM
Liquidate SAA now, or businesses and consumers must boycott airline - Outa CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) Wayne Duvenage says South Africa does not need a national airline. 3 February 2021 1:00 PM
Mining sector extends helping hand in vaccine rollout The mining industry has significant health infrastructure and capacity says Minerals Council SA spokesperson Charmane Russell. 3 February 2021 11:08 AM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest 3 February 2021 7:15 PM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
The downside of online grocery shopping: 'You can't check all the sell-by dates' Covid-19 restrictions around the world have led to the huge popularity of online supermarket shopping, but there's a catch. 3 February 2021 6:46 PM
Get R1 cashback for every litre of fuel you buy at Total - Sanlam "Also, swipe at any store and you earn 2.5%. If you save it, Sanlam will match it with another 2.5%," says Nathea Nicolay. 3 February 2021 11:56 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone... Professor Tim Murithi says the likelihood there are more advanced, extraterrestrial civilisations out there is more than probable. 3 February 2021 5:00 PM
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 92% effective – The Lancet "A lot of people, us included, were sceptical," says Adam Gilchrist. "The Lancet is the number one medical journal in the world.” 3 February 2021 10:28 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
'Paarl and Wellington are the Western Cape’s top travel destinations right now' Unlike Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, the pretty Winelands towns of Paarl and Wellington don't draw crowds, says Annelize Stroebel. 3 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Bezos can now do what he loves, like making people poor and not paying taxes' Jeff Bezos (57) is stepping down as CEO of Amazon. Stephan Lombard on the "complicated legacy" of the "supervillain". 3 February 2021 8:54 AM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Imizamo Yethu Fire - Kieno's walkabout

Imizamo Yethu Fire - Kieno's walkabout

13 March 2017 1:40 PM

Our breakfast show hosted an outside broadcast this morning from just opposite the entrance to Imizamo Yethu, and host Kieno Kammies spent some time walking around the community after the show.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: Looking at date marks

3 February 2021 3:16 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
John Joubert | Commercial Director at Peninsula Beverages

Car Talk: Subaru SA to introduce more powerful 2021 Forrester line up

3 February 2021 2:30 PM

Guest: Mororing journalist Ciro de Siena.

Brain of CapeTalk: Winning score of 10

3 February 2021 1:58 PM

Alexandra Böhmer is the winner of this round.

On the Couch: Galleries gearing up for First Thursdays

3 February 2021 1:53 PM

Guest: Fine art photographer Krisjan Roussouw who is also the co-owner of Deepest Darkest, a boutique gallery in De Waterkant which showcases local and international contemporary artists.  

Music with with Gaëllou

2 February 2021 3:10 PM

Gaëllou started her first band called Tinned Asparagus with her sister, Christine, with whom she shared a special musical bond, eventually releasing their debut album in 2017.

Family Matters: Supporting kids as they head back to school

2 February 2021 2:59 PM

Guest: Dr Iqbal Karbanee | A paediatrician and the CEO of the Paed-IQ Babyline which is a 24/7 advice line for caregivers of babies and children

Travel: Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021

2 February 2021 2:16 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is Annelize Stroebel, the CEO of Paarl and Wellington Wine and Tourism

Brain Of Cape Talk: After a 9-all tie, it's a sudden death win

2 February 2021 2:08 PM

Brent Reynolds is the winner of this round.

On the couch: Matrics back from Antarctica

2 February 2021 1:54 PM

On the line with Pippa are expedition leader Riaan Manser and the Cape Town student who was part of the trip, Ayakha Melithafa.

Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane

1 February 2021 3:22 PM

Pianist and composer Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane joins Pippa on the line to chat about his music journey and his latest album titled 'iHubo Labomdabu'.

Trending

CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize

Local

Suspected underworld figure shot dead one week before Cape Town murder trial

Local

Greyhound (Citiliner) puts the brakes on long-distance service after 37 years

Business Local Lifestyle

It's time to prepare to meet E.T, because the likelihood is, we're not alone...

World Local

EWN Highlights

Facebook disrupted in Myanmar as UN chief warns coup must fail

4 February 2021 5:37 AM

EU sends top envoy to Moscow as Navalny controversy grows

4 February 2021 5:31 AM

Top House Republican won't punish QAnon backer, triggering vote

4 February 2021 5:27 AM

