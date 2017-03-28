Fabulous Life: Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov

Today we’re going to be talking about Afrikaburn – South Africa’s answer to the popular US festival, Burning Man. The annual event, which takes place at the Stonehenge Private Reserve, which is in Tankwa in the Karoo, is made up of a community of volunteers who, once a year, gather in the dusty Karoo to create

a temporary city of art, which is later set alight. The week-long festival, which starts on the 24th of April and runs till the 30th, includes theme camps, costume, music and performance. This year’s theme is “Play”.

Tickets range from R180 per person, for community tickets, to R1 495 for general tickets.

More info at www.afrikaburn.com

Guest:

Travis Lyle – Director of Communications, Afrikaburn.