The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: Ford's 16 billion ZAR bet on SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrea Cavallaro - Group operations director at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA)
Today at 18:15
First day of alcohol sales after six weeks of no sales or distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Solly Kramer - CEO at Norman Goodfellows
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaap Hamman - CEO at PEP Stores
Today at 18:50
A Day in a life of a florist) How we to keep up with flower demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anjelina Pinto - Owner of Donna's Flowers
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Five Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Five Things to do in Cape Town this weekend

26 October 2018 2:21 PM

Get your sip on at Wine on the River
Get heebie jeebies with 2018 Horrorfest
Take to the skies at the 2018 International kite festival
Embrace the scare with the 2018 Darling Scarecrow festival
Wade Bales Cap Classique and Gin Affair


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with with Gaëllou

2 February 2021 3:10 PM

Gaëllou started her first band called Tinned Asparagus with her sister, Christine, with whom she shared a special musical bond, eventually releasing their debut album in 2017.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Supporting kids as they head back to school

2 February 2021 2:59 PM

Guest: Dr Iqbal Karbanee | A paediatrician and the CEO of the Paed-IQ Babyline which is a 24/7 advice line for caregivers of babies and children

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021

2 February 2021 2:16 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is Annelize Stroebel, the CEO of Paarl and Wellington Wine and Tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain Of Cape Talk: After a 9-all tie, it's a sudden death win

2 February 2021 2:08 PM

Brent Reynolds is the winner of this round.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Matrics back from Antarctica

2 February 2021 1:54 PM

On the line with Pippa are expedition leader Riaan Manser and the Cape Town student who was part of the trip, Ayakha Melithafa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane

1 February 2021 3:22 PM

Pianist and composer Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane joins Pippa on the line to chat about his music journey and his latest album titled 'iHubo Labomdabu'.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Every woman Project connecting the women of Cape Town, one stitch at a time

1 February 2021 3:00 PM

Guest: Beryl Eichenberger | the Chief Librarian and head of Marketing and PR for Woman Zone

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues

1 February 2021 2:51 PM

Marlon Shevelew is the Director at Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FOOD: Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant in Cape Town

1 February 2021 2:19 PM

Award-winning celebrity chef, Siba Mtongana, joins Pippa to chat about her journey in the kitchen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain of CapeTalk: Winning score - 12

1 February 2021 1:49 PM

The winner is Josh Ogada.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

