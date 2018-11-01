Gift of the Givers saves bees

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:35
Care Feature - Car Restoration
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Paul Koski - Chair of the Vintage and Vetran Club of South Africa
Guests
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers & (standby with Safer Internet Day)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Coach and facilitator at Josh Ramsey.co.za
Guests
Today at 14:50
Music with Pianist Zibusiso Makhathini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zibusiso Makhathini
Guests
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
Home Affairs briefs Parliament on the country's ports of entry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Guests
Today at 15:16
EWN:State Capture Inquiry continues to hear Parliamentary oversight related evidence and Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Today at 15:20
A preview ahead of SONA on Thursday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Guests
Today at 15:20
EWN: WHO has briefing on the origins of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Guests
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Dis-Chem Brain 702
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
CSIR debunks 5G and Covid-19 links
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fisseha Mekuria - Dr Mekuria: Chief Researcher of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research
Guests
Today at 15:50
Ramaphosa extends army deployment for another month at cost of R64.7m
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Lindy Heineckein - Military sociologist and the head of the sociology and social anthropology department at Stellenbosc
Guests
Today at 16:05
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Guests
Today at 16:10
Home Affairs readiness to open ports of entry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister
Guests
Today at 16:20
The re-opening of the wine industry in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ken Forrester - Ken Forrester Wines
Guests
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Westbury
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Snowy Mattera
Guests
Today at 16:50
Telkom reports 41% rise in sales from its cellular business
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Guests
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Baillie - Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits
Guests
Today at 17:10
‘SA considers staggered approach in AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Guests
Today at 17:20
Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Today at 17:20
Copious rain wont change SA's water supply in the long term
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Guests
Today at 17:45
Financial Mail: Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions
Guests
Today at 17:53
Trump impeachment trial set to get underway in Senate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Guests
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Today at 18:50
Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
Guests
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
Guests
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Guests
