Gift of the Givers saves bees

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
Care Feature - Car Restoration
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Paul Koski - Chair of the Vintage and Vetran Club of South Africa
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers & (standby with Safer Internet Day)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Josh Ramsey - Coach and facilitator at Josh Ramsey.co.za
Today at 14:50
Music with Pianist Zibusiso Makhathini
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zibusiso Makhathini
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
Home Affairs briefs Parliament on the country's ports of entry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN:State Capture Inquiry continues to hear Parliamentary oversight related evidence and Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:20
A preview ahead of SONA on Thursday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke - Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Today at 15:20
EWN: WHO has briefing on the origins of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Dis-Chem Brain 702
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
CSIR debunks 5G and Covid-19 links
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fisseha Mekuria - Dr Mekuria: Chief Researcher of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research
Today at 15:50
Ramaphosa extends army deployment for another month at cost of R64.7m
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Lindy Heineckein - Military sociologist and the head of the sociology and social anthropology department at Stellenbosc
Today at 16:05
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:10
Home Affairs readiness to open ports of entry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister
Today at 16:20
The re-opening of the wine industry in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ken Forrester - Ken Forrester Wines
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Westbury
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Snowy Mattera
Today at 16:50
Telkom reports 41% rise in sales from its cellular business
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Baillie - Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits
Today at 17:10
‘SA considers staggered approach in AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 17:20
Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
Copious rain wont change SA's water supply in the long term
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:45
Financial Mail: Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions
Today at 17:53
Trump impeachment trial set to get underway in Senate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Latest Local
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
'Children are playing in graveyards' - Nyanga ward councillor 'We are lacking facilities for our children to play' says Nyanga ward councillor Khaya Yozi on The Midday Report... 9 February 2021 1:14 PM
City of CT calls on SAPS to probe bus attacks, slams lack of effort by ministers The City of Cape Town has called on the SA Police Service (SAPS) to appoint a dedicated team to investigate the ongoing bus attack... 9 February 2021 11:50 AM
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy' Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps. 8 February 2021 1:56 PM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
Rents charged for luxury property decline by up to 30% - TPN Vacancy Survey The spike in rental vacancies has been most evident in the top end of the market and very low end, says TPN MD Michelle Dickens. 8 February 2021 10:55 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Gift of the Givers saves bees

Gift of the Givers saves bees

1 November 2018 4:17 PM

Guest: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman 


Travel: Beach breaks with Getaway magazine

9 February 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Anton Crone | The editor of Getaway magazine 

Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 13

9 February 2021 2:02 PM

The winner of this round is Dion Anderson.

On the couch with Natalie Du Preez of the Rabie Property Group

9 February 2021 1:59 PM

Guest: Natalie Du Preez | Marketing Manager of Rabie Property Group  

What do you do with expired medication?

9 February 2021 1:56 PM

Pippa reached out to the Independent Community Pharmacy Association for an answer to this question.

Music with Sasha-Lee Davids

8 February 2021 3:08 PM

We caught up with the South African singer and songwriter Sasha-Lee Davids who returns to the spotlight with a brand new single, “A Little Love”.

Legal Talk: Noisy neighbours

8 February 2021 2:51 PM

Guest: Adam Oken | Director of A.Oken Attorneys. 

FOOD: Local food company celebrates rooibos in all kinds of creative ways

8 February 2021 2:18 PM

Pippa speaks to the owner of RedBrushed Andre Strydom

Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 7

8 February 2021 2:07 PM

The winner of this round is Sybil Goosen.

On the couch with Julie-Anne McDowell

8 February 2021 2:03 PM

On the virtual couch is actress, writer, and publicist Julie-Anne McDowell - the founder and producer of theatre production company HOW NOW BROWN COW.

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from TV

5 February 2021 3:42 PM

Guests:  Craig Falck |  Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine

               Stephan Lombard | Capetalk Producer 

               Rafiq Wagiet | Capetalk Producer 

 

Load shedding is back - Eskom to implement stage 2 tonight

9 February 2021 1:56 PM

Mandatory COVID-19 tests in quarantine for UK arrivals

9 February 2021 1:52 PM

Wife of man wounded in Vanderbijlpark shooting dreading telling him son killed

9 February 2021 1:19 PM

