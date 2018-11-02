WC debating appeal

Amingile: Grade 11

Suman'e: Grade 10

Greg Miller



The Western Cape schools teams have been training for past 6 months in order to attend nationals. However, they were unable to secure funding in order to subsidize costs. The result of this is that the tournament costs R7000 per speaker. Many of the speakers are unable to afford this, so it would seem that they are being priced out of nationals, but if you are financially able, you would be able to assist them in getting to the nationals. Accompanied by senior member of the debating union Greg Miller are Grade 10 learner Suman'e and Grade 11 learner Amingile