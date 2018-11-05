Raymond Suttner gets #LLM #after49years

Pippa Hudson speaks to Raymond Suttner Scholar & Political Analyst.



You may already have seen the comment by Professor Raymond Suttner who is a writer, academic and political analyst, currently based at the University of Johannesburg. In it he reveals that on 14 December this year, he will finally be awarded his Masters of Law or LLM degree by UCT – nearly half a century after he first submitted his thesis. Now since then he’s gone on to earn other degrees including a PhD from WITS and an honorary Doctor of Letters from the Netaji Subhas Open University in Kolkata. But the point is, it’s not really about the degree itself. It’s about the reason it was never awarded in the first place, and about setting right