George Fire update

Pippa Hudso speaks to Lauren Howard | Provincial communications officer at Working On Fire



Yesterday evening additional resources (100 firefighters and management) from the

Department of Environmental Affairs Working on Fire in the Free State were deployed to assist in fire relief efforts. The affected areas include Mossel Bay/HerbertsDale; Jonkersberg, and the Outeniqua area where close to 90 000 hectares has been destroyed. It is estimated to be four times the size of the 2017 Knysna fires which saw 22 000 hectares razed.