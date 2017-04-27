Freshlyground's Freedom Day song

Pippa Hudson talks to Zolani Mahola



I’m going to ask you to cast your mind back to May 2014 when South African ban

Freshlyground was deported from Harare International Airport just hours before they

were due to perform a concert in the Zimbabwean capital.

The reason? Officially work permit issues, but it was pretty apparent that President

Robert Mugabe was still less than impressed about their song Chicken to Change and the accompanying video which mocked him for hanging onto power, and urged him to become the hero he used to be by stepping down.

Fast forward 3 years and this time the band has turned its tune on our own president, releasing a new music video called Banana Republic It directly challenges the country’s lack of leadership