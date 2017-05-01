News Item: Women in the Workplace

Pippa Hudson talks to Guest: Prof Anita Bosch



With it being Worker’s Day – I wanted to take a moment to reflect on women in the

workplace – and the lack of equality that still seems to exist in many workplaces.

We’ve spoken before about the gender pay gap. According to the SA Board for People

Practices Women’s Report of 2015, the gender pay gap in South Africa is estimated to

be between 15% and 17%.