Tomorrow is International Museum Day

Tomorrow is International Museum Day and the Iziko Museums of South Africa will be joining the global museum community to celebrate the day. This year’s theme is “Museums and contested histories, saying the unspeakable in museums.” – and the museums promise to be a hive of activity, providing you with insight into the our social history, natural history and art collections.

Entrance to Iziko Museums tomorrow will be free, excluding Groot Constantia, and they will also be hosting a free public lecture at the Waterfront at the Iziko Maritime Centre at the V&A, where the museum’s maritime curator will present a talk about the first minefields at sea around the Cape to shipping and military.