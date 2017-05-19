PIPPA'S PLANET: We take a special focus on orchids.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Property: A closer look at properties under 2 million rand
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Esteani Marx - Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Properties
Today at 05:10
More than 40 drunk JHB drivers arrested over the weekend
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wayne Minnaar - Spokesperson at Johannesburg Metro Police Department
Today at 05:46
More permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry on the horizon?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Back-to-school clothes appeal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tasneem Hoosain-Fielies
Today at 06:44
Moolah Monday : Spot Money
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO of Spot Money
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Is Janssen vaccine the answer to AstraZeneca fail?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray
Today at 07:20
Lockdown leaves market flooded with vacancies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michelle Dickens - Managing Director at Tenant Profile Network
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Could you get the sack for refusing the Covid jab at work?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hugo Pienaar - Director of the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - of Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news: BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Opportunities before the tax year end…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:32
New oppurtunities for private rail operators if Transnet gets on board
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka
Latest Local
Premier Winde condemns attack on journalists during maskless Fish Hoek protest Premier Alan Winde has strongly condemned the abuse of journalists by protesters at Fish Hoek beach on Saturday. 7 February 2021 1:11 PM
Eskom flips the switch on Stage 2 load shedding Eskom has announced that it will be suspending load shedding from 8am on Sunday as generation capacity recovers. 7 February 2021 8:28 AM
Police hunt suspects after robbery shootout at Gugulethu Mall Four people, including an 11-year-old girl, have been left injured following a shootout at Gugulethu Mall on Saturday. 7 February 2021 8:21 AM
View all Local
Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators' John Maytham chats to Alan Winde about the plan for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Western Cape. 5 February 2021 6:27 PM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
View all Business
Choosing love: Interracial couples talk white privilege and 'colour blindness' Has the stigma attached to interracial relationships ceased or are there still issues with people dating across the so-called colo... 7 February 2021 11:42 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
Clay Cafe venue on Bree Street brings a new energy for adults to create and play Clay Cafe in the City - which is an offshoot of the popular flagship branch in Hout Bay - is geared more towards urban working adu... 6 February 2021 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
German army brings hope – and doctors and ventilators - to crumbling Portugal Hospitals across Portugal are all but collapsing, but in a "vivid sign of European solidarity", the German army is flying in hope. 4 February 2021 10:22 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
PIPPA'S PLANET: We take a special focus on orchids.

PIPPA'S PLANET: We take a special focus on orchids.

19 May 2017 2:47 PM

GUEST: Gregg Brill - Chair of the Cape Orchid Society

THEME: Orchid Society is this year celebrating 60 years of orchid culture and conservation in the Cape.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News\

5 February 2021 3:42 PM

Guests:  Craig Falck |  Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine

               Stephan Lombard | Capetalk Producer 

               Rafiq Wagiet | Capetalk Producer 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on cancer screening and treatment

5 February 2021 2:54 PM

Guest: Dr Liana Roodt | Founder and Director of the Flamingo Project

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club - Write your Book in 100 days

5 February 2021 2:26 PM

Guest: Sarah Bullen | Writing Coach and Agent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Dr Garth Japhet and the power of storytelling

5 February 2021 2:00 PM

Guest: Garth Japhet | Doctor and Author of the new book 'Like water is for Fish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Bonfire Buffalo

4 February 2021 3:08 PM

The band's lead singer, Ivy Ann van Rooyen, joins Pippa for a brief conversation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DIY with Angelo D'Ambrosio: How to get rid of home-invading insects

4 February 2021 3:03 PM

Angelo d’Ambrosio is from IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greener Living: Growing your own ginger and garlic

4 February 2021 2:21 PM

Pippa is joined on the line by Jane Griffiths, of Jane’s Delicious Garden fame.  She is a writer, TV producer, and artist who has produced an array of best-selling books on food gardening, growing herbs, and urban gardening.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain of CapeTalk: A winning score of 6

4 February 2021 2:05 PM

The winner of this round is Goolam Taliep.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the Couch: PE chocolatier taking on the world

4 February 2021 1:54 PM

Guest: Chris Parkin | MD of CoTi Chocolate 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Looking at date marks

3 February 2021 3:16 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
John Joubert | Commercial Director at Peninsula Beverages

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

