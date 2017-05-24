Improve Your Life: The 6th annual Psychology Festival of Learning

GUEST: Claire Voges - A social worker and currently runs an Animal Assisted Practice offering canineassisted therapy services to children and adolescents.



The 6th annual Psychology Festival of Learning, hosted by the South African College of Applied Psychology, takes place tomorrow evening and all-day Friday at the SACAPClaremont Campus.

The event will see around 40 speakers doing various presentations over the two days,who seek to empower South Africans by exploring perspectives and innovations in psychology, counselling and coaching. The festival opens with an evening short talk programme with 8 speakers delivering 15 minute presentations. Topics range widely and showcase South African solutions to healing divides, gaining perspectives and learning practices that can help us navigate roadblocks from personal empowerment to positive engagement with others.

The second day will feature a full programme of longer form presentations, again with a diversity of topics, including racism and rape culture and co-parenting and raising

personal consciousness.