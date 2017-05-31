Hijackers target several Cape mosques

The month of Ramadan is now underway with Muslims fasting from dawn to dusk to observe the period.



While this time is supposed to be a holy observance for many Capetonians – several local Muslims have been car-jacked in the southern suburbs this week.



All of the incidences involved Muslims either going to or leaving the

mosque after prayer.



Pippa chats to Western Cape at Muslim Judicial Council of SA spokesperson Moulana Shuaib Appelby.