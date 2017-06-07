Life Animated

Open, honest communication is important for healthy relationships.





For many parents – making sure our children feel loved and cared for is of utmost importance and we try and communicate this through various ways – hugs, gifts, quality time.



We want our children to know that they mean the world to us.





But what if you could not communicate this to your child? What if all of the usual channels of communication failed?



Pippa chats to Carolyn Hepburn | Film Producer at Motto Pictures