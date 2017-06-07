Inspiration Wednesdays: Mark Heywood

Pippa chats to Executive Director at Section27 - Mark Heywood



A man who has spent most of his adult life fighting battles for social justice. From access to antiretrovirals to textbook deliveries and school toilets, activist Mark Heywood has helped achieve some historic victories in real David and Goliath-type battles – notably with the Treatment Action Campaign and more recently with Section 27 and the Save South Africa campaign.



Where he found the time to write a book in between all this, I am not quite sure, but write it he has – his new memoir is called Get up! Stand Up1 – Personal journeys towards social justice. Welcome to the show Mark.