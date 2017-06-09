Pippa's Planet: Impact of #KnysnaFire s on wildlife & environment

Pippa Hudson spoke with Mandy Freeman, Co-founder of Tenikwa Wildlife and Rehabilitation centre







The Knysna fires have been devastating and its effects far reaching.



But what impact does this fire have on the wildfire and animals in the Knysna area?



Right now we’ll speak to someone on the ground who works with the conservation & rehabilitation of animals.







Additional info



Where to take animals: 082 486 1515 or call Cape nature – 044 802 5300







Tenikwa is a wildlife centre located in the rural area outside Plettenberg Bay and only 40 minutes from the popular town of Knysna on the pristine Garden Route in the Western Cape, known for its many natural attractions, protected National Parks, and neighbouring animal sanctuaries.