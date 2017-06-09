Music Feature: #KnysnaFires benefit concert

Pippa Hudson spoke to Ard Matthews, front man at Just Jinger







Just Jinjer, Prime Circle and Tailor are hoping to raise R200 000 for the victims of the fires that have devastated Knysna through ticket sales for their gig at the CTICC tomorrow night.



The decision to turn the gig into a fundraising effort was "a bit of a no brainer".



The artists and Real Concerts International have made 1000 tickets available for R200 each - with 100% of the ticket sales being donated to the emergency fund run by the council.