WCED Schools closing for #CapeStorm

Pippa chats to Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for Debbie Schaefer – Western Cape MEC for Education







We’ve been warned all week that a mother of all storms is headed our way and a strong cold front will lash the City starting this evening and building up until tomorrow.



Heavy rains and gale force winds are expected and Local Government and Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan told EWN this morning that disaster management measures are in place with air force on standby.



With the situation looking so dire – will schools be open tomorrow? Or should children in certain areas rather stay at home? What preparations should parents make for tomorrow?



The Western Cape Education met this morning to discuss the severity of the storm and the steps taken to ensure the safety of children in the province.



