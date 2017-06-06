Family Matters: Women Surviving Lavender Hill

Pippa chats to Lavender Hill residents Sheila Jacobs, Naima Moses and Kim Pillay of the New World Foundation which was the driving force behind this book.







We have 3 survivors of domestic abuse in studio who recently put pen to paper to tell their stories The result is a book called #WomenSurvivingLavenderHill – a book that bears harsh testimony to the social ills plaguing this community, and to the stigma, suffering and lack of justice that is sadly a reality for too many women.