Cold front & heavy rain headed to Western Cape

GUEST: Mandy Thomas - Spokesperson at Disaster Risk Management Centre



A severe storm and swell is due to smash into Cape Town on Tuesday

evening and Wednesday‚ with heavy and consistent rain over a 24-hour

period, according to South African Weather Services.



80mm of rain is expected over the drought-stricken city.



In fact, the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been alerted by the South African Weather Service that adverse weather conditions is expected across large parts of the Western Cape.





Members of the public are advised that heavy rain can be expected particularly in the Peninsula. In addition extensive gale force winds, very high seas and cold weather conditions including snow on the high-lying areas can be expected.