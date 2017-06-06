107 Emergency Call procedures to be reviewed

Pippa chats to Dr. Shaheem De Vries, director for Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services







Imagine you’re in an emergency – car accident, home intrusion, or your loved one has suffered a stroke or heart attack. You’re obviously anxious, scared and a little frazzled. There’s lots of adrenaline pumping through your veins.



Somehow through all the panic you manage to remember the emergency number, get your hands to stop shaking and calmly dial 107. Someone answers.



In an ideal world – devoid of panicked emotions, wobbly speech and confusion – an emergency call would run smoothly and help will be dispatched to you quickly.



This is not always the case of course. Having heard the chilling Van Breda call, many of our listeners have voiced concern about the quality of the response, and whether they can trust in the service going forward.



We’ve also previously had several callers questioning the level of technology in use and whether the service is working off outdated systems.



The director for Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services, Dr Shaheem de Vries joins us on air now for more emergency call etiquette.



Welcome to the show Dr de Vries…





Regarding the Van Breda call – is that the normal etiquette listeners can expect?

Who mans the call centre? How many calls do you get only a daily basis?

What sort of training they receive prior to deployment?

What technology is in use in coordinating the response?

Will the province invest in upgraded technology for the system at some point?







Additional information



Van Breda's call to City of Cape Town emergency dispatcher Janine Philander began at 7.12am on January 27‚ 2015‚ and ended at 7.37. The call was 25 minutes long.



On Tuesday‚ Philander said the call centre received around 100 calls a day.



Philander told the court she had been convinced it was a prank call because Van Breda was so calm.



